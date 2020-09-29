Acadia Healthcare Announces Launch of $475 Million Senior Notes Offering

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering, to prepay outstanding borrowings under its existing Term Loan B facility Tranche B-3 and for general corporate purposes, which may include additional debt repayment, and to pay related fees and expenses in connection therewith.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) (the “Company” or “Acadia”) announced today that it has launched a private offering (the “Offering”) of senior notes due 2029 (the “Notes”), subject to customary and market conditions.

About Acadia

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services. As of June 30, 2020, Acadia operated a network of 589 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 18,200 beds in 40 states, the United Kingdom and Puerto Rico. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.