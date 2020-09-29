Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisker Inc. ("Fisker") – developer of the world's most emotionally desirable, eco-friendly electric vehicles – today announced an important new addition to its board of directors. Bill McDermott, president and CEO of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) – the leading digital workflow company making work, work better for people – becomes the seventh member of the Fisker Inc. Board, which has been shaped in anticipation of the completion of its merger with Spartan Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SPAQ) ("Spartan"), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) ("Apollo"). The board is comprised of seven members: two executives from Fisker, four external directors and a Spartan appointee.

Commenting on this latest addition to the board, Henrik Fisker, chairman and chief executive officer of Fisker Inc. said: "Based on my years of experience in electrification, I wanted to assemble a board that can help deliver our disruptive business model and grow the company into a global segment leader. Our board members bring their extensive experience in ESG, combined with the insights needed to help guide the growth of our company. Bill has unparalleled international experience and an incredible track record as a leader in software systems and software-as-a-service (SaaS). He will be extremely valuable as we develop Fisker Inc. to be the world's first digital car company, especially as we build our digital app and e-mobility as a service (EMAAS) capabilities."