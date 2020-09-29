 

El Pollo Loco Launches Curbside Pickup in App for Faster and Easier Service

Exclusive Curbside Offer on National Taco Day

COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: LOCO), the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, today announced the national launch of its curbside pickup, giving customers a faster and easier way to access their favorite menu items from the safety and convenience of their vehicle. The curbside innovation comes on the heels of the newly launched Loco Rewards program to elevate the customer experience.

The new curbside offering features GPS-enabled functionality, allowing customers the opportunity to automatically alert the restaurant team that they have arrived for the fastest possible service. Upon arrival, customers can pull into the dedicated pickup parking spots at the restaurant and their order will be brought to their vehicle within minutes.

“We are dedicated to making it as easy as possible for our customers to get access to our food,” said Bernard Acoca, President and Chief Executive Officer at El Pollo Loco. “As we continue to digitize our business with our customers convenience at the forefront, we knew curbside was key to ensuring a more seamless customer experience.”

To celebrate the launch, El Pollo Loco is offering an exclusive promotion on National Taco Day. Customers who place a curbside order in the app on October 4 will receive two free Tacos al Carbons on their next visit.

Please visit www.elpolloloco.com to learn more about El Pollo Loco’s curbside pickup.

About El Pollo Loco
El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant with a mission to bring people together around food, family, and culture in the communities it serves. El Pollo Loco is renowned for its handcrafted L.A. Mex food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine and better-for-you eating, that Los Angeles is known for. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained more than 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana while remaining true to its Mexican-American heritage. El Pollo Loco continues to grow and evolve, nourishing connections to tradition, culture, and one another through fire-grilled goodness that makes us feel like familia. For more information, visit us at www.elpolloloco.com.

