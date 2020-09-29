 

PMI to Address Equality & Transformation During Upcoming International Events

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.09.2020, 16:22  |  60   |   |   

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) today announced its participation in several global forums focused on equality in the workplace. Members of PMI’s Senior Management Team—including Chief Diversity Officer Silke Muenster—will detail the steps PMI is taking to further diversify its workplace and explain how fostering a culture built on broader perspectives increases creativity and productivity, ultimately driving innovation and consumer-centricity.

Events include:

- Sept. 30: Marian Salzman, senior vice president, global communications, will address The Hill’s “Century of the Woman,” an event bringing together remarkable women leaders and decision-makers to discuss progress toward equality and the barriers that remain today.

- Oct. 1: Silke Muenster and Marian Salzman will participate in the Financial Times LIVE “Accelerating Equality” digital conference to mark the 25th anniversary of the UN Conference on Women. Thought leaders and international experts in gender equality will convene to discuss what policymakers, businesses, and civil society can do to accelerate progress on gender diversity and equality.

- Oct. 8: Silke Muenster will join the Financial Times LIVE “Women at the Top UK” digital conference in a panel titled “How to be an inclusive leader,” discussing how to lead teams to adopt more inclusive behaviors and strategies.

- Nov. 16-20: Michael Voegele, chief technology officer, will speak at this year’s Women in Technology World Series virtual event about PMI’s business and IT transformation and the range of equal opportunities for talent in tech to accelerate progress toward a smoke-free future.

- Nov. 19: Marian Salzman will join the Financial Times LIVE “Women at the Top USA” digital conference in a panel discussing “The future of work—and why it matters for equality.” The conversation will feature implications of the pandemic and how it will transform the way we connect at work.

To find out more about Inclusion & Diversity at PMI, click here.

Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future
 Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the tobacco industry to create a smoke-free future and ultimately replace cigarettes with smoke-free products to the benefit of adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, society, the company, and its shareholders. PMI is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, as well as smoke-free products and associated electronic devices and accessories, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the United States. PMI ships a version of its smoke-free devices and consumables authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to Altria Group, Inc. for sale in the United States under license. PMI is building a future on a new category of smoke-free products that, while not risk-free, are a much better choice than continuing to smoke. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities, and scientific substantiation, PMI aims to ensure that its smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.

# # #

