Timeline for the filing of the Universal Registration Document for the financial year ended March 31, 2020

September 29, 2020
Paris, September 29, 2020 – The Atari Group will publish its Universal Registration Document, including the annual financial report for the financial year ended March 31, 2020, on Friday, October 23rd and will file it with the “Autorité des Marchés Financiers” at the same time.

The financials reported on August 13, 2020 remain unchanged. The Group wants to provide the new Board of Directors, in place since April 3, 2020, with additional time to review the document.

As indicated in the press release of August 28, 2020, the purchase option over ten million shares granted by Ker Ventures LLC to the Wade J. Rosen Revocable Trust will expire ten trading days after the publication of the annual financial report.

In order to follow the legal timing requirements, the annual general meeting is now scheduled for December 4, 2020.

About Atari:

Atari, comprised of Atari SA and its subsidiaries, is a global interactive entertainment and multiplatform licensing group. The true innovator of the video game, founded in 1972, Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including globally known brands such as Asteroids, Centipede, Missile Command and Pong. From this important portfolio of intellectual properties, Atari delivers attractive online games for smartphones, tablets, and other connected devices. Atari also develops and distributes interactive entertainment for Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo game consoles. Atari also leverages its brand and franchises with licensing agreements through other media, derivative products and publishing. For more information: www.atari.com and www.atari-investisseurs.fr/en/.  Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Paris (Compartment C, ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ATA), in Sweden on Nasdaq First North Growth Market as Swedish Depositary Receipts (ISIN Code SE0012481232, Ticker ATA SDB) and are eligible for the Nasdaq International program in the United States (OTC - Ticker PONGF).

Contacts

Atari - Philippe Mularski, CFO                                                         Calyptus - Marie Calleux
Tel +33 1 83 64 61 57 - pm@atari-sa.com                                   Tel + 33 1 53 65 68 68 – atari@calyptus.net

Redeye AB (Certified Adviser)        
Tel: +46 8 121 576 90 – certifiedadviser@redeye.se

This is information that Atari SA. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on September 29, 2020 at 19:00pm CET.

