 

CytoDyn to Hold 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 30, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.09.2020, 22:12  |  128   |   |   

VANCOUVER, Washington, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTC.QB: CYDY), (“CytoDyn” or the “Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab (PRO 140), a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, reminds investors today the 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held at 9:30 am PT on September 30, 2020. As stated in the Company’s proxy statement dated September 1, 2020, due to public health concerns relating to the coronavirus pandemic, stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person. The Company provides the following information as a reminder on how stockholders and guests can participate in the virtual meeting format:

Time: 9:30 am PT
Webcast login: http://www.meetingcenter.io/251330521
Stockholder questions: Submitted online via the meeting link, passcode CYDY2020 and their individual control number noted on their proxy card. Guests will not be able to submit questions during the meeting.

At the conclusion of the business portion of the meeting, Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present an overview of the Company via a slide deck, which will be available on the Company’s website (www.cytodyn.com) at 9:30 am PT. In light of the limited amount of time for the meeting, stockholders are also encouraged to submit questions to management before 8:00 am PT tomorrow to: CYDY_team@cytodyn.com.

CYTODYN CONTACTS
Investors:
Michael Mulholland
Office: 360.980.8524, ext. 102
mmulholland@cytodyn.com


Cytodyn Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Revive Therapeutics Announces Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19
Integra LifeSciences Announces Definitive Agreement to Divest its Extremity Orthopedics Business to ...
Eton Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of Orphan Drug ALKINDI SPRINKLE (hydrocortisone) as ...
Sun Communities, Inc. to Acquire Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC for $2.1 Billion
Beyond Meat To Expand Walmart Distribution
Nokia signs 5G deal to become BT’s largest infrastructure partner
Algernon Announces Enrollment of 100 Patients in Multinational 2b/3 Human Study of Ifenprodil for ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
Euro Manganese kommentiert Handelsstopp an der ASX für nicht australische Aktionäre und ...
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.09.20
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral Presentation at the Special isirv-AVG Virtual Conference on ‘Therapeutics for COVID-19’
21.09.20
CytoDyn’s CEO Dr. Pourhassan and CMO Dr. Kelly to Appear on DrBeen Webcast Tuesday, September 22, 2020
10.09.20
CytoDyn to Hold Conference Call on September 16 to Provide Update on Discussions with FDA and MHRA for COVID-19 and FDA Meeting on BLA Filing
02.09.20
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 Patients
01.09.20
Global Health Leaders Join CytoDyn's Scientific Advisory Board

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02:23 Uhr
19.606
CytoDyn $CYDY mit Blockbuster Potential WKN: A0YHA5