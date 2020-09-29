 

American Equity Names Graham Day to lead Eagle Life

29.09.2020   

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) (American Equity) announced today that Graham Day will become President of Eagle Life Insurance Company, a subsidiary of American Equity.

“We are excited to have Graham, a proven business leader in the annuity business and bank and broker dealer distribution join the team as we evolve into AEL 2.0 over the coming years,” said American Equity Chief Executive Officer Anant Bhalla.

Graham brings over 20 years of sales and sales leadership experience to his role with Eagle Life. He’s spent 18 years with Equitable’s Individual Retirement business, most recently serving as Managing Director and Chief Sales and Distribution Officer. Previously, Graham held positions including Divisional Vice President, overseeing wholesaling for career agency and P&C channels, and Senior Regional Vice President, covering banks, independent broker dealers and wirehouse firms as an annuity wholesaler.

He is a graduate of Lafayette College, of Easton, Pa., where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree. Graham holds several industry designations, including: Series 7, 24, 63 FINRA registrations, Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPC), and Certified Insurance Continuing Education Instructor.

ABOUT AMERICAN EQUITY

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a leading issuer of fixed index annuities through independent agents, banks and broker-dealers. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, a New York Stock Exchange listed company (NYSE: AEL), is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit www.american-equity.com.

ABOUT EAGLE LIFE

Eagle Life Insurance Company is a provider of fixed and fixed index annuities marketed through broker-dealers and banks. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company, headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. Eagle Life is committed to providing products with integrity as well as superior service to the representatives it partners with and their clients. For more information, please visit www.eagle-lifeco.com.

