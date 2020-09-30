 

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire Holo Surgical Inc. and its ARAI Digital Surgery Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.09.2020, 01:03  |  110   |   |   

Commitment to the Promise of Digital Surgery to Improve Patient Outcomes

DEERFIELD, Ill., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRGA), a global pure-play spine company focused on advancing spine surgery including through the application of digital technologies to improve patient outcomes, today announces that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Holo Surgical Inc., (‘Holosurgical’), a Chicago-based private technology company developing the revolutionary Augmented Reality and Artificial Intelligence platform (‘ARAI’), to enable digital spine surgery. Total consideration for the transaction is valued at up to $125 million, consisting of consideration valued at $42 million payable at closing in cash and shares plus potential future milestone payments. The transaction is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Holosurgical is developing and preparing for regulatory submission the ARAI platform, which the parties believe is the world's first and most advanced technology designed to automatically segment, identify, and recognize patient anatomy for autonomously assisting the surgeon throughout the case. This system was granted patents as an intelligent anatomical mapping technology designed to assist surgeons by allowing them to remain in safe anatomical zones, and enhancing surgical performance to facilitate improved patient outcomes. The ARAI surgical navigation technology is designed to turn today’s “dumb” surgical tools into tomorrow's "smart" surgical instruments. Holosurgical was founded in 2015 by virtual and augmented reality expert Prof. Cristian Luciano, PhD, and spine surgeon Dr. Kris Siemionow, MD, PhD, and in 2016 joined by Prof. Paul Lewicki, PhD, a pioneer in artificial intelligence.

“We are very excited about bringing the innovative surgical platform and world-class team from Holosurgical into our organization,” said Terry Rich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Surgalign Holdings. “A foundational thesis at Surgalign is that digital surgery will enable the next wave of innovation in spine surgery. We wanted to find a partner who was developing truly novel digital technologies that could transform the way spine surgery is performed and support clinical research to demonstrate improved patient outcomes. We believe that with Holosurgical’s ARAI platform in combination with our ongoing research and development efforts, we will have positioned ourselves as a leading digital surgical company in spine.”

Seite 1 von 5
Surgalign Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Eton Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of Orphan Drug ALKINDI SPRINKLE (hydrocortisone) as ...
Revive Therapeutics Announces Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19
Integra LifeSciences Announces Definitive Agreement to Divest its Extremity Orthopedics Business to ...
Sun Communities, Inc. to Acquire Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC for $2.1 Billion
Beyond Meat To Expand Walmart Distribution
Nokia signs 5G deal to become BT’s largest infrastructure partner
Algernon Announces Enrollment of 100 Patients in Multinational 2b/3 Human Study of Ifenprodil for ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
Euro Manganese kommentiert Handelsstopp an der ASX für nicht australische Aktionäre und ...
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.09.20
Surgalign Holdings, Inc. to Present at the Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Conference
04.09.20
Surgalign Holdings, Inc. to Present at the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference