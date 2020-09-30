Surgalign Holdings, Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire Holo Surgical Inc. and its ARAI Digital Surgery Platform

Commitment to the Promise of Digital Surgery to Improve Patient Outcomes

DEERFIELD, Ill., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRGA), a global pure-play spine company focused on advancing spine surgery including through the application of digital technologies to improve patient outcomes, today announces that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Holo Surgical Inc., (‘Holosurgical’), a Chicago-based private technology company developing the revolutionary Augmented Reality and Artificial Intelligence platform (‘ARAI’), to enable digital spine surgery. Total consideration for the transaction is valued at up to $125 million, consisting of consideration valued at $42 million payable at closing in cash and shares plus potential future milestone payments. The transaction is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.



Holosurgical is developing and preparing for regulatory submission the ARAI platform, which the parties believe is the world's first and most advanced technology designed to automatically segment, identify, and recognize patient anatomy for autonomously assisting the surgeon throughout the case. This system was granted patents as an intelligent anatomical mapping technology designed to assist surgeons by allowing them to remain in safe anatomical zones, and enhancing surgical performance to facilitate improved patient outcomes. The ARAI surgical navigation technology is designed to turn today’s “dumb” surgical tools into tomorrow's "smart" surgical instruments. Holosurgical was founded in 2015 by virtual and augmented reality expert Prof. Cristian Luciano, PhD, and spine surgeon Dr. Kris Siemionow, MD, PhD, and in 2016 joined by Prof. Paul Lewicki, PhD, a pioneer in artificial intelligence.

“We are very excited about bringing the innovative surgical platform and world-class team from Holosurgical into our organization,” said Terry Rich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Surgalign Holdings. “A foundational thesis at Surgalign is that digital surgery will enable the next wave of innovation in spine surgery. We wanted to find a partner who was developing truly novel digital technologies that could transform the way spine surgery is performed and support clinical research to demonstrate improved patient outcomes. We believe that with Holosurgical’s ARAI platform in combination with our ongoing research and development efforts, we will have positioned ourselves as a leading digital surgical company in spine.”