 

Lundin Mining Provides Update on Chapada Operations

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
30.09.2020, 02:00  |  101   |   |   

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq: LUMI) (Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") provides an initial update on the anticipated timeline to resume processing at the Chapada mine in Brazil. Activities are underway to resume partial processing within one week, with a return to full capacity currently expected to be achieved within 60 days. View PDF version

The four mill motors that experienced damage have been removed and are currently being transported to repair facilities within Brazil. The motors are expected to arrive at the facilities later this week, with confirmation of the extent of repair required, cost and expectation of timing to be confirmed early next week. Repair costs are not expected to be material.

The onsite spare motor has been installed on the SAG mill. The second spare motor is nearing completion of its rehabilitation and, pending final testing, is anticipated to arrive at the mine early next week. The Company is anticipating and making preparations to resume processing using these two motors on the SAG mill. It is expected that the rate of production would be approximately 30% of normal production capacity based on past experience operating this SAG mill circuit without the ball mill.

The Company has also adjusted other activities in response to the interruption to normal processing. Mill maintenance originally planned for October of this year is being brought forward. Planning is underway to undertake crusher and conveyor maintenance. Mining activities have been refocused on building run of mine ore stockpile at the crushers, as well as waste removal and development activities.

The Company will provide additional information and updates on the operation's 2020 guidance as appropriate.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on September 29, 2020 at 20:00 Eastern Time.

Cautionary Statement in Forward-Looking Information

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this document constitute forward-looking information, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's plans, prospects and business strategies; the Company's guidance on the timing and amount of future production and its expectations regarding the results of operations; expected costs; permitting requirements and timelines; timing and possible outcome of pending litigation; the results of any Feasibility Study, or Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimations, life of mine estimates, and mine and mine closure plans; anticipated market prices of metals, currency exchange rates, and interest rates; the development and implementation of the Company's Responsible Mining Management System; the Company's ability to comply with contractual and permitting or other regulatory requirements; anticipated exploration and development activities at the Company's projects; and the Company's integration of acquisitions and any anticipated benefits thereof. Words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplate", "target", "plan", "goal", "aim", "intend", "continue", "budget", "estimate", "may", "will", "can", "could", "should", "schedule" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
TCM|Strategic Partners Invests $53.5 million in Digimarc
it.lifesciences for plasma: Accelerator for the human blood plasma manufacturing industry
BaseLaunch announces that Johnson & Johnson Innovation has renewed its commitment becoming latest ...
Microsoft Named as Headline Partner for Health & Wellbeing CogXtra on the CogX Live Network
Keio University Research: Combating COVID-19: Nationwide genomic analysis to study possible reasons for the low COVID-19 ...
DexCom Publishes Study Showcasing The Cost Effectiveness Of The DexCom G6 Continuous Glucose ...
U.S. Polo Assn. Launches 2020 Fall Collection
Data Science to Accelerate Drug Discovery with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Says ...
Foley Catheter Market to Surpass Market Valuation of US$ 2.2 Bn During 2020-2030, Says Future ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Auto China 2020: GWM Rebranded as Global Mobility Technology Company to Empower Intelligent Safety Experience
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
The Return of the Pope of Buddhism Scepter by His Holiness Dorje Chang Buddha III was Rejected
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Fatal Accident at Neves-Corvo Mine
Lundin Mining Reports Fatality at Neves-Corvo Mine
Pangyo Technovalley's 100 IT & CT Special - MIK HOT SPOT Online Exhibition to open on September 11
RDIF and ChemRar to supply Avifavir to 17 countries
ZIM is Launching a New China-Australia Express Line
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Arbin Launches New Three-Electrode Battery Testing
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
New Work Culture Emerges as World Transitions
HGC appoints Kelvin Yip as General Manager of Carrier Business
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
D-Link Announces Revamped mydlink App with Improved Features
Pulling the future forward: The entertainment and media industry reconfigures amid recovery
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease