 

SANUWAVE Health to Participate in Multiple U.S. Wound Care Medical Meetings in October

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.09.2020, 12:30  |  60   |   |   

Highlighting the clinical advantages of the Company’s ‘Energy First’ approach to healing chronic wounds with dermaPACE and UltraMIST Systems

SUWANEE, GA, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV), focused on the development and commercialization of a robust and innovative advanced wound care product portfolio for the repair and regeneration of skin and vascular structures, announced today that the Company will be participating in a number of important medical meetings focused on innovative treatments in wound care, where it will highlight the clinical merits of its “Energy First” approach to treating advanced wounds with dermaPACE shockwave medical system and UltraMIST ultrasound medical system. 

SANUWAVE Health will participate in the following virtual meetings in October:

·       DFCon20 (October 9 – 10, 2020), the world’s premier interdisciplinary Diabetic Foot Conference in North America, where SANUWAVE will sponsor a virtual symposium. The virtual symposium titled, “Energy First: UltraMIST Pathway to Improved Wound Healing Outcomes,” will be presented by Donald Mrdjenovich, DPM, CWS, FACCWS. Dr. Mrdjenovich is a board-certified wound specialist (CWS) in private practice with Central PA Physicians Group. The virtual symposium takes place on Saturday, October 10th from 7:30 am – 8:00 am (EST). In addition, SANUWAVE is an exhibitor and sponsor of this prestigious diabetic foot ulcer (DFU) conference, where besides UltraMIST System, the company will also showcase dermaPACE System along with the Company’s complementary biologic healing therapies (Biovance and InterFyl) for advanced wound care. 

·       PRESENT e-Learning Systems (October 13, 2020) where SANUWAVE will be providing an unrestricted educational grant to support an accredited live webinar. The live webinar titled, “Energy First: Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (ESWT) in the Treatment of Diabetic Foot Ulcers” will be presented from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET by Anthony Tickner, DPM, FACCWS, FAPWH, FAPWCA, FFPM RCPS (Glasg), Medical Director, St. Vincent Hospital/Restorix Health Wound Healing Center.

