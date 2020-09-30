SANUWAVE Health to Participate in Multiple U.S. Wound Care Medical Meetings in October

Highlighting the clinical advantages of the Company’s ‘Energy First’ approach to healing chronic wounds with dermaPACE and UltraMIST Systems



SUWANEE, GA, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV), focused on the development and commercialization of a robust and innovative advanced wound care product portfolio for the repair and regeneration of skin and vascular structures, announced today that the Company will be participating in a number of important medical meetings focused on innovative treatments in wound care, where it will highlight the clinical merits of its “Energy First” approach to treating advanced wounds with dermaPACE shockwave medical system and UltraMIST ultrasound medical system.