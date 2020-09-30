 

Sun Communities, Inc. Commences Public Offering of 5,600,000 Shares of Common Stock

Southfield, Michigan, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) (the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns and operates or has an interest in manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 5,600,000 shares of its common stock in connection with the forward sale agreement described below. The Company expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 840,000 shares of its common stock. 

The Company expects to enter into a forward sale agreement with Citibank, N.A. (the “Forward Purchaser”) with respect to 5,600,000 shares of its common stock (or an aggregate of 6,440,000 shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full). In connection with the forward sale agreement, the Forward Purchaser or its affiliates are expected to borrow and sell to the underwriters an aggregate of 5,600,000 shares of the common stock that will be delivered in this offering (or an aggregate of 6,440,000 shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full). Subject to the Company’s right to elect cash or net share settlement, which right is subject to certain conditions, the Company intends to deliver, upon physical settlement of such forward sale agreement on one or more dates specified by the Company occurring no later than October 5, 2021, an aggregate of 5,600,000 shares of its common stock (or an aggregate of 6,440,000 shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full) to the Forward Purchaser in exchange for cash proceeds per share equal to the applicable forward sale price, which will be the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions, and will be subject to certain adjustments as provided in the forward sale agreement.

The Company will not initially receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of its common stock by the Forward Purchaser or its affiliates in the offering. The Company intends to use the net proceeds, if any, received upon the future settlement of the forward sale agreement to fund a portion of the cash component of the consideration for its previously announced acquisition of Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC (“Safe Harbor”). The consummation of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions. If for any reason the acquisition is not consummated, the Company intends to use the net proceeds, if any, received upon the future settlement of the forward sale agreement to repay borrowings outstanding under the revolving loan under its senior credit facility, to fund possible future acquisitions of properties and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

