Comcast Invests in Growth and Technology Infrastructure

Comcast today announced that Elaine Barden has been appointed Vice President, Business Development for the company’s West Division, which includes Arizona, California, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, New Mexico, Oregon, Washington, Utah, Texas, Idaho, and Wisconsin. In this role, Barden will focus on business development and the continued expansion of Comcast’s infrastructure through partnerships with residential housing developers, city economic development organizations, technology companies, and other strategic businesses to accelerate growth and enhance the customer experience.

Elaine Barden, Vice President, Business Development for the Comcast West Division. (Photo: Business Wire)

As part of Comcast’s ongoing expansion efforts, its West Division has committed to establishing additional partnerships with local developers and cities’ economic development departments. These partnerships will enable Comcast to further expand its fiber network to be inclusive of rural broadband areas, thereby creating “live, work, play” environments for residents and businesses that need access to Gig services as they connect remotely. Under Barden’s direction, the Division will also enable several strategic projects that will serve major national brands and sports stadiums, as well as address the rising need for enhanced data center connectivity and support.

Barden joins Comcast’s West Division after serving the last two years as Vice President of Business Development & Strategic Initiatives for Comcast’s California Region, where she was pivotal in expanding Comcast’s infrastructure through relationships with local businesses, developers, state and city officials and the broader community. Barden also previously served as Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Comcast’s California Region, leading a team of nearly 1,000 employees in Comcast’s largest market, where the company serves more than three million customers.

“Elaine is a proven, hands-on leader who cares deeply about her employees and customers and is always striving for excellence and partnership in growing the business,” said Peter Neill, West Division Senior Vice President, Comcast Business. “Her passion and expertise will be instrumental in our efforts to enhance the customer experience and accelerate network expansion across the West Division.”