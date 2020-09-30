 

Comcast Invests in Growth and Technology Infrastructure

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.09.2020, 17:00  |  44   |   |   

Comcast today announced that Elaine Barden has been appointed Vice President, Business Development for the company’s West Division, which includes Arizona, California, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, New Mexico, Oregon, Washington, Utah, Texas, Idaho, and Wisconsin. In this role, Barden will focus on business development and the continued expansion of Comcast’s infrastructure through partnerships with residential housing developers, city economic development organizations, technology companies, and other strategic businesses to accelerate growth and enhance the customer experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200930005249/en/

Elaine Barden, Vice President, Business Development for the Comcast West Division. (Photo: Business Wire)

Elaine Barden, Vice President, Business Development for the Comcast West Division. (Photo: Business Wire)

As part of Comcast’s ongoing expansion efforts, its West Division has committed to establishing additional partnerships with local developers and cities’ economic development departments. These partnerships will enable Comcast to further expand its fiber network to be inclusive of rural broadband areas, thereby creating “live, work, play” environments for residents and businesses that need access to Gig services as they connect remotely. Under Barden’s direction, the Division will also enable several strategic projects that will serve major national brands and sports stadiums, as well as address the rising need for enhanced data center connectivity and support.

Barden joins Comcast’s West Division after serving the last two years as Vice President of Business Development & Strategic Initiatives for Comcast’s California Region, where she was pivotal in expanding Comcast’s infrastructure through relationships with local businesses, developers, state and city officials and the broader community. Barden also previously served as Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Comcast’s California Region, leading a team of nearly 1,000 employees in Comcast’s largest market, where the company serves more than three million customers.

“Elaine is a proven, hands-on leader who cares deeply about her employees and customers and is always striving for excellence and partnership in growing the business,” said Peter Neill, West Division Senior Vice President, Comcast Business. “Her passion and expertise will be instrumental in our efforts to enhance the customer experience and accelerate network expansion across the West Division.”

Seite 1 von 2
Comcast (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
NIKOLA SHAREHOLDERS: November 16, 2020 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
Europcar Mobility Group partners with Routes Car Rental in Canada, with its Europcar brand
Gilead Sciences Presents Data From HIV Research and Development Programs at HIV Glasgow 2020
Velodyne Lidar Announces Inaugural Trading on Nasdaq Global Select Market
Energous Receives FCC Approval, Extending Charging Zone to Up to 1 Meter for Groundbreaking ...
Newmont and Agnico Eagle Form Exploration Joint Venture in Colombia
Aptorum Group Announces Pricing of $9.0 Million Public Offering
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Gilead Sciences Prices $7.25 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06:55 Uhr
Wie Roku endlich einen Deal für Peacock abschließen konnte
29.09.20
Almost 80% of Small and Medium Business Owners Feel Prepared for a Second Wave of COVID-19 According to Survey from Comcast Business
29.09.20
ARD-Filmtochter Degeto will europäische Partner für Serien
24.09.20
Comcast’s Amy Banse Transitions to Senior Advisor to Comcast After Nearly 30 Years of Leadership at the Company
24.09.20
Comcast and REVOLT Sign Agreement to Expand the Network’s Availability to Millions More Viewers in Over 30 Markets
23.09.20
Sky und DAZN verzichten auf Reise zum Supercup-Finale
22.09.20
Comcast to Host Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
19.09.20
Disney World und die Rivalen wechseln in den Überlebensmodus
17.09.20
Comcast Announces Multiyear Effort to Roll Out 1,000+ WiFi-Connected “Lift Zones” in Local Community Centers Nationwide
16.09.20
Ready for Business Fund Launched By GSBA and Comcast to Distribute $2,500 Cash Grants to More Than 60 Small Businesses in Metro Seattle Area