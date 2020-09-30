 

Delta Drone - Sharp increase in operating result - The relevance of the strategic model asserts itself 

Sharp increase in operating result
The relevance of the strategic model asserts itself 

  1. Revenue for the 1st half of 2020: +16.8% to € 6.9 M
  2. EBITDA (1) (corrected for non-recurring items): € -0.9 M (€ -2 M at June 30, 2019)
  3. Sales/termination of loss-generating and non-strategic activities
  4. First commercial successes thanks to the organization of two divisions: “professional solutions” and “associated services”
  5. Accounts in line with the 2020-2021 strategic plan
  6. EBITDA: Operating income before depreciation and amortization and provisions

Dardilly, September 30, 2020 at 6PM

(In K€) FY 2019 S1 2019 S1 2020
Turnover 15 987 5 893 6 885
Other incomes 1 561 695 1 224
Operating expenses (Purchases + ACE) 8 477 3 638 3 833
ADDED VALUE 9 071 2 950 4 276
Personnel expenses 13 985 5 512 6 373
EBITDA (1) (4 914) (2 562) (2 097)
Non-recurring expenses (strategic plan impact)   480 1 167
OPERATING PROFIT before DAP* (4 833) (2 082) (930)
Depreciation & provisions (2) 1 995 996 853
OPERATING PROFIT (1) – (2) (6 909) (3 558) (2 950)
Financial result 513 553 (202)
Exceptional result (1 356) (591) (51)
Depreciation, amortization - Goodwill 1 670 703 920
CONSOLIDATED NET RESULT (10 081) (4 544) (4 403)
EQUITY and similar 9 734 10 230 8 755
NET CASH 1 817 3 494 2 158

                        *DAP: Depreciation and provisions

