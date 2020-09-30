Delta Drone - Sharp increase in operating result - The relevance of the strategic model asserts itself
Sharp increase in operating result
The relevance of the strategic model asserts itself
- Revenue for the 1st half of 2020: +16.8% to € 6.9 M
- EBITDA (1) (corrected for non-recurring items): € -0.9 M (€ -2 M at June 30, 2019)
- Sales/termination of loss-generating and non-strategic activities
- First commercial successes thanks to the organization of two divisions: “professional solutions” and “associated services”
- Accounts in line with the 2020-2021 strategic plan
- EBITDA: Operating income before depreciation and amortization and provisions
Dardilly, September 30, 2020 at 6PM
|(In K€)
|FY 2019
|S1 2019
|S1 2020
|Turnover
|15 987
|5 893
|6 885
|Other incomes
|1 561
|695
|1 224
|Operating expenses (Purchases + ACE)
|8 477
|3 638
|3 833
|ADDED VALUE
|9 071
|2 950
|4 276
|Personnel expenses
|13 985
|5 512
|6 373
|EBITDA (1)
|(4 914)
|(2 562)
|(2 097)
|Non-recurring expenses (strategic plan impact)
|480
|1 167
|OPERATING PROFIT before DAP*
|(4 833)
|(2 082)
|(930)
|Depreciation & provisions (2)
|1 995
|996
|853
|OPERATING PROFIT (1) – (2)
|(6 909)
|(3 558)
|(2 950)
|Financial result
|513
|553
|(202)
|Exceptional result
|(1 356)
|(591)
|(51)
|Depreciation, amortization - Goodwill
|1 670
|703
|920
|CONSOLIDATED NET RESULT
|(10 081)
|(4 544)
|(4 403)
|EQUITY and similar
|9 734
|10 230
|8 755
|NET CASH
|1 817
|3 494
|2 158
*DAP: Depreciation and provisions
