Hersha Hospitality Trust to Report Third Quarter 2020 Earnings on November 9, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT) (“Hersha” or the “Company”), owner of high-quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations, today announced that the Company will release its financial results for the third quarter 2020 after the market close on Monday, November 9, 2020. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 9:00 AM Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Hosting the call will be Mr. Jay H. Shah, Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Neil H. Shah, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Mr. Ashish Parikh, Chief Financial Officer.



A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website at www.hersha.com. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-317-6003 or 1-412-317-6061 for international participants and entering the passcode 6256442 approximately 10 minutes in advance of the call. A replay of the call will be available from 11:00 AM Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 10, through 11:59 PM Eastern Time on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 for international participants. The passcode for the replay is 10147776. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for a limited time.