 

Hersha Hospitality Trust to Report Third Quarter 2020 Earnings on November 9, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT) (“Hersha” or the “Company”), owner of high-quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations, today announced that the Company will release its financial results for the third quarter 2020 after the market close on Monday, November 9, 2020. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 9:00 AM Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Hosting the call will be Mr. Jay H. Shah, Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Neil H. Shah, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Mr. Ashish Parikh, Chief Financial Officer.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website at www.hersha.com. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-317-6003 or 1-412-317-6061 for international participants and entering the passcode 6256442 approximately 10 minutes in advance of the call. A replay of the call will be available from 11:00 AM Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 10, through 11:59 PM Eastern Time on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 for international participants. The passcode for the replay is 10147776. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for a limited time.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company's common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “HT”. For more information on the Company, and the Company’s hotel portfolio, please visit the Company's website at www.hersha.com

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statement. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others: expectations of the Company’s future economic performance, savings due to cost-cutting measures and the sufficiency of cash to meet operational needs. For a description of these factors, please review the information under the heading “Risk Factors” included in Hersha Hospitality Trust’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and subsequent reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

Contact: Ashish Parikh, Chief Financial Officer
Greg Costa, Director of Investor Relations
Phone: (215) 238-1046


