 

Reformed Neo-Nazi and White Supremacist Partners with Sycamore Entertainment to Release a Film About Holocaust Denial and The Journey To Atonement

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (SEGI), is pleased to announce that it has acquired world-wide rights to the film “IN DARKNESS & IN LIGHT: A Journey of Atonement in Auschwitz” from Author Tony McAleer.

Tony McAleer, a former holocaust denier and a founding member of the anti-hate activist group Life After Hate takes us on a deeply personal journey with his film as he fulfills a promise he made on the the road to healing from hate. 

He travels to Auschwitz to shed a unique perspective on the pain and suffering caused by the death camps of world War II Poland. The film also explores how men get into, and out of, violent extremist groups while calling attention to the potential underlying dangers of allowing hate to be left unchecked.

As the ultimate demonstration of hope and progress Sycamore and Tony come together to share an important message of self-reflection, atonement, healing and retribution.

Edward Sylvan, CEO of Sycamore Entertainment states, “At no other time in history has it been more important to discuss how hate and racism are destroying the very fabric of humanity.” He goes on to say, “As a Black CEO, working together with a former White Supremacist underscores the possibilities for change that highlight steps for true understanding and acceptance.”

Sycamore plans to debut the film in February 2021 at The Monaco International Film Festival followed by a North American release in March of 2021.

Investors can also follow Sycamore: Sycamore Entertainment Group, and Twitter: Sycamorefilms
Contact: info@sycamoreentertainment.com

About Sycamore Entertainment Group. (SEGI):
Is a diversified entertainment company specializing in the acquisition, marketing, and worldwide distribution of quality finished feature-length motion pictures. Sycamores’ management team utilizes its long-standing relationships to provide market specific publicity, promotion, media buying, theatrical placement and Print and & Advertising financing for theatrical domestic release.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbour Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbour provisions of the Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties related to events dependent on circumstances that will occur in the near future. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Sycamore Films actual results in future periods to differ materially from results expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to obtain rights to distribute and market films, product availability, demand and market competition, and access to capital markets. For a more complete discussion of the risks to which Sycamore Films is subject to please see our filings with the SEC, including our Current Report on Form 8-K filed May 21, 2010 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter 2010. You should independently investigate and fully understand all risks before making investment decisions.

Visit: www.sycamoreentertainment.com


