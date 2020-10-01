Reformed Neo-Nazi and White Supremacist Partners with Sycamore Entertainment to Release a Film About Holocaust Denial and The Journey To Atonement

Tony McAleer, a former holocaust denier and a founding member of the anti-hate activist group Life After Hate takes us on a deeply personal journey with his film as he fulfills a promise he made on the the road to healing from hate.

He travels to Auschwitz to shed a unique perspective on the pain and suffering caused by the death camps of world War II Poland. The film also explores how men get into, and out of, violent extremist groups while calling attention to the potential underlying dangers of allowing hate to be left unchecked.

As the ultimate demonstration of hope and progress Sycamore and Tony come together to share an important message of self-reflection, atonement, healing and retribution.

Edward Sylvan, CEO of Sycamore Entertainment states, “At no other time in history has it been more important to discuss how hate and racism are destroying the very fabric of humanity.” He goes on to say, “As a Black CEO, working together with a former White Supremacist underscores the possibilities for change that highlight steps for true understanding and acceptance.”

Sycamore plans to debut the film in February 2021 at The Monaco International Film Festival followed by a North American release in March of 2021.

About Sycamore Entertainment Group . (SEGI):

Is a diversified entertainment company specializing in the acquisition, marketing, and worldwide distribution of quality finished feature-length motion pictures. Sycamores’ management team utilizes its long-standing relationships to provide market specific publicity, promotion, media buying, theatrical placement and Print and & Advertising financing for theatrical domestic release.

