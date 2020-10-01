 

Progenity Supports the Preeclampsia Foundation Call to Action to Accelerate Development and Adoption of Biomarker Tests for Preeclampsia

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, today announced support for the Preeclampsia Foundation’s recent call to action advocating for accelerating the development and clinical adoption of biomarker tests for the diagnosis of preeclampsia, a life-threatening hypertensive disorder of pregnancy. The foundation issued its call to action urging the life science community and policy makers to accelerate the development and adoption of biomarker-based testing for preeclampsia.

“We support the Preeclampsia Foundation both in their mission and in their call for accurate testing for preeclampsia,” said Harry Stylli, PhD, CEO, chairman of the board, and co-founder of Progenity. “The need is urgent because, while preeclampsia rates are continuing to rise, healthcare providers today are still evaluating symptoms and risk using technology from the late 1800s. We are demonstrating our commitment to this cause by investing in the development of a biomarker-based test that is currently in an advanced stage of development. This test, which is potentially the first of its kind, could bring more personalized care to aid in the diagnosis and treatment of preeclampsia.”

Preeclampsia occurs in 5 to 8% of pregnancies and is a leading cause of preterm birth and maternal and infant death. A progressive condition that can occur during the third trimester of pregnancy, preeclampsia is typically characterized by elevated blood pressure, edema (swelling in hands or face), and protein in the urine. The cause of preeclampsia is not fully understood and involves multiple pathophysiologic pathways. It is estimated that over 700,000 pregnant women in the United States experience signs or symptoms that could be attributed to preeclampsia each year, but symptoms can be difficult to differentiate from those of other hypertensive disorders of pregnancy. Healthcare providers in the United States are primarily equipped with non-specific tools developed over 100 years ago to diagnose this potentially deadly condition.  

