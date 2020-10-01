 

Editas Medicine to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a leading genome editing company, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conference:

Chardan Virtual 4th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference
Fireside Chat
Date: Monday, October 5, 2020
Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

The event will be webcast live and may be accessed on the Editas Medicine website in the Investors and Media section. Archived recordings will be available for approximately 30 days following the event.

About Editas Medicine
As a leading genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a (also known as Cpf1) genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

Investor Contact
Mark Mullikin
(617) 401-9083
mark.mullikin@editasmed.com

Media Contact
Cristi Barnett
(617) 401-0113
cristi.barnett@editasmed.com


