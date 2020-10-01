 

Nutanix University Launches Next Generation of Certifications to Enable Skills in Hybrid Cloud Technology

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in enterprise cloud computing, today announced the launch of its extended multi-level Nutanix Certification Program, designed to enable the skills and knowledge needed to successfully implement, manage, optimize, and scale Nutanix multi-product software. The new program provides certifications across four skill levels and six new technology tracks to better meet participants’ current and future career goals.

In addition to the three current skill levels of Nutanix certifications – Professional (NCP), Master (NCM), and Expert (NPX) – the expanded offering will now include an “Associate” certification (NCA), a foundational program for building a career in multicloud technology. Nutanix is also releasing a new training course to help participants prepare for the NCA certification exam, titled Nutanix Hybrid Cloud Fundamentals. The course will cover the products, capabilities, and technologies that form the foundation of Nutanix’s Hybrid Cloud solution.

Nutanix’s new training and certification tracks extend beyond AOS and hyperconverged infrastructure and will cover a vast array of new skills. Consistent with Nutanix’s overall product direction, its new training and certification program focuses on four key areas:

  • Digital HCI Services (Multicloud Infrastructure)
  • Data Center Services (Data Storage Services, Security & Governance, Business Continuity)
  • DevOps Services (Multicloud Automation, Database Automation)
  • Desktop Services (End User Computing)

These tracks will be rolled out over the next several months.

“With this Nutanix University offering, participants will have access to a larger collection of technical certifications to prepare them for the future,” said Inder Sidhu, Executive Vice President of Global Customer Success at Nutanix. “Our carefully extended program boasts new customization options, so customers and partners can build a professional development plan that best fits their career journey. We’re excited to offer these certifications and training that was designed from the ground-up to recognize the real-world skills IT needed for hybrid and multicloud environments.”

