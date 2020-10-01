Joy Walton Named One of Consulting Magazine’s 2020 “Women Leaders in Technology”

Global professional services firm Huron (NASDAQ: HURN) today announced Joy Walton, a founding member of Huron and managing director, has been recognized as one of Consulting magazine’s inaugural “Women Leaders in Technology” for 2020. Walton was honored in the client service category for her dedication to helping universities and research institutions align their missions and goals with their technology systems to accelerate digital transformation and achieve operational excellence.

“I have been fortunate to have had a front seat to Joy’s career over the many years we have worked together. Joy’s continued dedication to our clients and our people has been unwavering as she has grown into a well-respected leader at Huron and in the market,” said James H. Roth, chief executive officer at Huron. “Joy has been instrumental in Huron’s growth in technology, and I congratulate her on this well-deserved recognition.”

Walton has 25 years of experience leading strategic, operational and technology engagements that drive transformational change across university systems. She helps modernize institution’s financial planning, human capital and reporting systems to drive better, faster decision-making. She is an advocate for Huron’s diversity and inclusion initiatives and leads a team that ensures Huron’s programs have a positive impact on employee development. She has served as a board member and mentor at HFS Chicago Scholars and is a frequent speaker for the National Council of University Research Administrators (NCURA).

Walton was recognized for her achievement during a virtual Women Leaders in Technology awards event on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

