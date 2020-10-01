 

Columbia Threadneedle Announces Fixed Income Leadership Transition

Columbia Threadneedle Investments today announced that, as part of a planned retirement and related transition, Gene Tannuzzo, Deputy Global Head of Fixed Income, will succeed Colin Lundgren as Global Head of Fixed Income, effective March 1, 2021. Mr. Lundgren will remain with the firm through 2021 to help further ensure a smooth transition before retiring after a distinguished 34-year career with Columbia Threadneedle.

Mr. Lundgren joined a predecessor firm to Columbia Threadneedle in 1986 and served as Head of U.S. Fixed Income and Deputy Global Head of Fixed Income before assuming his current role in 2017. Mr. Tannuzzo joined the organization in 2003 and has served as Deputy Global Head of Fixed Income since 2018. In addition to their leadership responsibilities, Messrs. Tannuzzo and Lundgren manage, along with senior portfolio manager Jason Callan, the firm’s suite of multi-sector fixed income strategies. The appropriate transition of Mr. Lundgren’s portfolio management responsibilities will be determined prior to his retirement, but there is no change to the investment process that underpins these strategies. On assuming his new role, Mr. Tannuzzo will report to Colin Moore, Global Chief Investment Officer.

Mr. Moore said: “We are pleased to be in a position to elevate Gene to this important role and believe his leadership and investment skills will serve our clients and our fixed income business well. In addition to Gene’s investment acumen, he is an excellent leader and a valued colleague.

“I also want to recognize and thank Colin for his outstanding contributions to the firm over an exemplary 34-year career. His leadership, collegiality and good humor have been instrumental in building a leading fixed income franchise and our strong culture. We wish him the very best.”

Columbia Threadneedle’s team of 146 fixed income professionals globally manages over $186 billion in assets, across investment grade credit, high yield credit, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, securitized debt, government bonds, bank loans, social bonds and multi-sector fixed income from investment centers in Boston, London, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York, Portland and Singapore.

About Columbia Threadneedle Investments:

Columbia Threadneedle Investments is a leading global asset manager that provides a broad range of investment strategies and solutions for individual, institutional and corporate clients around the world. With more than 2,000 people, including over 450 investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia, we manage $476 billion1 of assets across developed and emerging market equities, fixed income, asset allocation solutions and alternatives.

Columbia Threadneedle Investments is the global asset management group of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP). For more information, please visit columbiathreadneedleus.com. Follow us on Twitter.

Columbia Threadneedle Investments (Columbia Threadneedle) is the global brand name of the Columbia and Threadneedle group of companies.

1 As of June 30, 2020. Includes all assets managed by entities in the Columbia and Threadneedle group of companies.

