 

Airbnb-based Innovative Strategy Kicked off by UCASU to Target $60 Billion Market

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2020, 18:40  |  48   |   |   

UC Asset LP (OTCQX: UCASU) kicked off an innovative property investment strategy during the firm’s annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. This new investment strategy targets the $60 billion business trip accommodation market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201001005934/en/

The Atlanta skyline. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Atlanta skyline. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new investment strategy, named SHOC (pronounced as “shock” and standing for Shared Home Office Cluster), aims to acquire a cluster of distressed residential properties in communities nearby airports, renovate them into cost-efficient home offices, and market them as shared accommodation on platforms such as Airbnb, to serve business travelers who prefer renting a shared home-office than staying at a conventional hotel.

“The US hotel market was close to $200 billion before COVID-19 pandemic, and about thirty percent of that, or, $60 billion, focuses on business travelers,” explains Greg Bankston, managing general partner of UC Asset. “But as more businesspeople shift their daily operation from conventional office spaces to home offices, we believe they will prefer the familiarity of a home-office environment on the road as well. Conventional hotels will lose these customers to share accommodations that can provide a home office environment.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the transition from conventional office space to home offices, and should accelerate the transition from conventional hotel to shared home-office accommodation,” Bankston projects. “UC Asset is a real estate investor and redeveloper. We excel in residential property renovation and have mastered the art of turning distressed residential properties into comfortable, safe and cost-efficient accommodations. With proper management, we are confident that our new product, SHOC (Shared Home Office Cluster), will attract a new generation of business travelers on shared accommodation platforms such as Airbnb.”

“Our business is based in Atlanta, Georgia, and Atlanta is arguable the best place to start our new strategy,” says Larry Wu, founder of UC Asset. “The city of Atlanta has launched multiple mega initiatives to address its issue of inequality, which is the worst among major US cities. And a critical mission of Atlanta city is to increase business activities in distressed communities.”

“Most of Atlanta’s distressed communities surround Hartfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The bright point is, it is the busiest airport in the world, served 110 million passengers in the year of 2019. If we acquire properties and build our SHOC (Shared Home Office Clusters) in those distressed communities surrounding the Atlanta Airport, it is not only great for our business, but will also bring income to local communities to help reduce inequality,” Wu shares.

UC Asset has done projects in those communities before, and they are among the most successful investments of the company. According to the company, one project closed last year yielded a 48% annualized return over a period of 11 months. “With the new SHOC strategy, we probably can close more projects like this,” says Bankston.

About UC Asset LP

UC Asset LP is a limited partnership formed for the purpose of investing in real estate for development and redevelopment, concentrating in metropolitan areas of Atlanta, GA and Dallas, TX. For more information about UC Asset, please visit: www.ucasset.com

Disclaimer:

This News Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any these statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any those forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this news release. None of such forward-looking statements should be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans set forth in this News Release will be achieved or be executed.

UC Asset Limited Partnership Com Partnership Unit Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Europcar Mobility Group Announces a Consent Solicitation in Respect of Its Senior Notes and EC ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Timestream
Veolia Welcomes the Conclusions of the Board of Directors Held Today by Engie
U.S. Department of Energy Advances Nuclear Stockpile Research and Simulations with 4X More Powerful ...
Bloom Energy Announces Upcoming Investor Event
UBS and Banco do Brasil Launch UBS BB Investment Bank and Unveil the Firm’s Leadership Team
Amazon Transparency Launches in Japan, Australia
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and High Tide Announce Amended Terms on Sale of KushBar Assets to Halo
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.09.20
UC Asset Files Form 10 And Considers Secondary Public Offering at $2.50/Unit
09.09.20
UC Asset Entered LOI to Sell Texas Farmland at $1.3 Million for 55% Profit
01.09.20
UC Asset Postponed Annual Meeting and Scheduled Virtual Conference Presentation