Ready Capital National Bridge Team Close An Approximately $17.0 Million Bridge Loan

In September, Ready Capital closed the financing for the acquisition, renovation, and lease-up of an approximately 800,000 SF, Class B, industrial property in the Southeast Industrial submarket of Memphis, TN. Upon acquisition, the sponsor will implement a capital improvement plan to upgrade the property and subsequently lease-up to market occupancy. Improvements include roof restorations, exterior and interior painting, modernized lighting, and various other property upgrades. Ready Capital closed the $16.9 MM, non-recourse, interest only, floating rate loan which features a 36-month term, two extension options, flexible prepayment, and is inclusive of a facility to provide future funding for capital expenditures, tenant leasing costs, and interest and carry shortfalls.

