 

Delcath Strengthens Executive Team with Appointment of Gerard Michel as Chief Executive Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2020, 22:07  |  63   |   |   
  • Gerard Michel Brings the Experience Needed to Lead Delcath as it Transitions from a Development to Commercial Stage Company
  • John Purpura Appointed Chief Operating Officer with Operational, Manufacturing and Regulatory Responsibilities

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCTH) today announced that the Board of Directors appointed Gerard Michel as Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1, 2020. Mr. Michel will also serve as a member of the Delcath Systems Board of Directors. In his most recent role, Mr. Michel was the Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Corporate Development at Vericel Corporation. Mr. Michel was a key member of the executive team that successfully restructured Vericel enabling it to become a commercial leader in the fields of advanced Cell Therapy and specialty Biologics.

In addition to Mr. Michel’s appointment as CEO, John Purpura, was appointed as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Purpura’s leadership and operational excellence in areas of regulatory affairs, manufacturing and distribution have been a critical component of preparing Delcath for its planned New Drug Application (NDA) resubmission to the FDA in mid-2021.

“Following an intensive process, the Board determined that Gerard is the right leader for Delcath at this critical juncture,” said Dr. Roger Stoll, Chairman, Delcath Systems. “He is uniquely qualified to take on this role given his track record of success and experience across therapeutics classes. Gerard’s extensive experience in strategy, operations, commercialization, business development and capital markets will be a tremendous asset.” Dr. Stoll added, “We thank John for successfully guiding Delcath as interim CEO over recent months. On behalf of the Board, I congratulate him on his appointment to COO.”

Mr. Michel commented, “I am excited to join the talented Delcath team ahead of a transformational year as we prepare to report phase 3 FOCUS trial data in metastatic ocular melanoma (mOM) in early 2021. I am committed to leading the organization towards its goal of making Melphalan/HDS the first product specifically labeled for metastatic ocular melanoma patients, a population which currently has limited therapeutic options.”

Mr. Michel added, “Interventional oncology is a rapidly growing segment of comprehensive oncology care. Within that segment Melphalan/HDS is a clinically differentiated, high-value platform with the potential to address multiple cancer indications of high-unmet medical need. I look forward to building value both through the successful commercialization of Melphalan/HDS in mOM and initiating additional targeted clinical programs to expand the market opportunity of this platform technology.”

Seite 1 von 4
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Director Declaration
Auxly Strengthens its Board and Announces Additional Steps on Path to Profitability
Zosano Pharma Receives Preliminary FDA Communication on Qtrypta NDA
Nanox Announces Live Demonstration of its Nanox.ARC System at Radiology Society of North America ...
Repligen and Navigo Proteins Announce Achievement of Key Milestone in Developing an Affinity Resin ...
Enlivex Reports Positive Allocetra Trial Results in COVID-19 Patients in Severe/Critical Condition
Zolgensma data including patients with more severe SMA at baseline further demonstrate therapeutic ...
Endeavour Silver Announces At-The-Market Offering of up to US$60 Million
California Gold Provides Corporate Update and Announces Leadership Changes
Solid Biosciences Announces FDA Lifts Clinical Hold on IGNITE DMD Clinical Trial
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
CytoDyn to Hold 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 30, 2020
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...