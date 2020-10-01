Delcath Strengthens Executive Team with Appointment of Gerard Michel as Chief Executive Officer

Gerard Michel Brings the Experience Needed to Lead Del c ath as it Transition s from a Development to Commercial Stage Company

John Purpura Appointed Chief Operating Officer with Operational, Manufacturing and Regulatory Responsibilities

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCTH) today announced that the Board of Directors appointed Gerard Michel as Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1, 2020. Mr. Michel will also serve as a member of the Delcath Systems Board of Directors. In his most recent role, Mr. Michel was the Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Corporate Development at Vericel Corporation. Mr. Michel was a key member of the executive team that successfully restructured Vericel enabling it to become a commercial leader in the fields of advanced Cell Therapy and specialty Biologics.

In addition to Mr. Michel’s appointment as CEO, John Purpura, was appointed as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Purpura’s leadership and operational excellence in areas of regulatory affairs, manufacturing and distribution have been a critical component of preparing Delcath for its planned New Drug Application (NDA) resubmission to the FDA in mid-2021.

“Following an intensive process, the Board determined that Gerard is the right leader for Delcath at this critical juncture,” said Dr. Roger Stoll, Chairman, Delcath Systems. “He is uniquely qualified to take on this role given his track record of success and experience across therapeutics classes. Gerard’s extensive experience in strategy, operations, commercialization, business development and capital markets will be a tremendous asset.” Dr. Stoll added, “We thank John for successfully guiding Delcath as interim CEO over recent months. On behalf of the Board, I congratulate him on his appointment to COO.”

Mr. Michel commented, “I am excited to join the talented Delcath team ahead of a transformational year as we prepare to report phase 3 FOCUS trial data in metastatic ocular melanoma (mOM) in early 2021. I am committed to leading the organization towards its goal of making Melphalan/HDS the first product specifically labeled for metastatic ocular melanoma patients, a population which currently has limited therapeutic options.”

Mr. Michel added, “Interventional oncology is a rapidly growing segment of comprehensive oncology care. Within that segment Melphalan/HDS is a clinically differentiated, high-value platform with the potential to address multiple cancer indications of high-unmet medical need. I look forward to building value both through the successful commercialization of Melphalan/HDS in mOM and initiating additional targeted clinical programs to expand the market opportunity of this platform technology.”