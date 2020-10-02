Calling All Mud Lovers! Can-Am Takes it to the Next Level With the ATV Industry’s Best 4-Wheel Drive System

The rugged Visco-4Lok system is an evolution of Can-Am’s already impressive Visco-Lok technology. The new system works with the push of a button, with selections of two- and four-wheel drive. But here is where it goes to an entirely new level with Visco-4Lok – riders can now engage a 4-wheel-drive lock mode, which instantly provides equal power to all four wheels. The result? Unbeatable traction.

VALCOURT, Quebec, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP (TSX: DOO; NASDAQ: DOOO) builds its Can-Am Off-Road vehicles from the rider down, with every detail – from capability and reliability, to performance, comfort, and beyond – finely tuned for riders to get the most out of their vehicle, regardless of the challenge at hand. And sometimes, that challenge means getting muddy. Real muddy. Which is why Can-Am is introducing Visco-4Lok, the absolute best ATV 4-wheel-drive system available*, so riders can conquer mud like never before.

“I’ve had a chance to put Can-Am’s new Visco-4Lok system to the test in some of the nastiest, swampiest mud holes I could find,” said Dustin Jones, Can-Am Off-Road racer and overall ‘gettin’ muddy’ enthusiast. “I didn't cut this machine any slack and purposely tried to get it stuck in some holes I would normally go around, but when you lock the front diff it just keeps pulling! You HAVE to try this thing!”

Visco-4Lok is available for order on three new 2021 models – the Can-Am Outlander X mr 850, the Can-Am Outlander X mr 1000R, and the Can-Am Renegade X mr 1000R.

Time to Work and Play

While some people love their days in the mud, others are out working land and getting the job done, needing a reliable and tough vehicle that delivers day in and day out. That’s where the Can-Am Defender PRO vehicle lineup rises above the competition.

With its incredible versatility, the Defender PRO lets people do more, haul more, and tow with confidence while navigating demanding terrain when hunting, working, or going on a recreational ride. It is the ideal ride for farmers, ranchers, and landowners who need a machine that works as hard as they do. Every Can-Am Defender PRO features an industry-leading six-foot multifunctional cargo box along with a lower box storage area accessible from both sides. And new for 2021, are Defender PRO Limited and Defender PRO Lone Star packages.