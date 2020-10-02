 

Calling All Mud Lovers! Can-Am Takes it to the Next Level With the ATV Industry’s Best 4-Wheel Drive System

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.10.2020, 01:30  |  79   |   |   

VALCOURT, Quebec, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP (TSX: DOO; NASDAQ: DOOO) builds its Can-Am Off-Road vehicles from the rider down, with every detail – from capability and reliability, to performance, comfort, and beyond – finely tuned for riders to get the most out of their vehicle, regardless of the challenge at hand. And sometimes, that challenge means getting muddy. Real muddy. Which is why Can-Am is introducing Visco-4Lok, the absolute best ATV 4-wheel-drive system available*, so riders can conquer mud like never before.

The rugged Visco-4Lok system is an evolution of Can-Am’s already impressive Visco-Lok technology. The new system works with the push of a button, with selections of two- and four-wheel drive. But here is where it goes to an entirely new level with Visco-4Lok – riders can now engage a 4-wheel-drive lock mode, which instantly provides equal power to all four wheels. The result? Unbeatable traction.

“I’ve had a chance to put Can-Am’s new Visco-4Lok system to the test in some of the nastiest, swampiest mud holes I could find,” said Dustin Jones, Can-Am Off-Road racer and overall ‘gettin’ muddy’ enthusiast. “I didn't cut this machine any slack and purposely tried to get it stuck in some holes I would normally go around, but when you lock the front diff it just keeps pulling! You HAVE to try this thing!”

Visco-4Lok is available for order on three new 2021 models – the Can-Am Outlander X mr 850, the Can-Am Outlander X mr 1000R, and the Can-Am Renegade X mr 1000R.

Time to Work and Play
While some people love their days in the mud, others are out working land and getting the job done, needing a reliable and tough vehicle that delivers day in and day out. That’s where the Can-Am Defender PRO vehicle lineup rises above the competition.

With its incredible versatility, the Defender PRO lets people do more, haul more, and tow with confidence while navigating demanding terrain when hunting, working, or going on a recreational ride. It is the ideal ride for farmers, ranchers, and landowners who need a machine that works as hard as they do. Every Can-Am Defender PRO features an industry-leading six-foot multifunctional cargo box along with a lower box storage area accessible from both sides. And new for 2021, are Defender PRO Limited and Defender PRO Lone Star packages.

Seite 1 von 2
BRP Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Director Declaration
Auxly Strengthens its Board and Announces Additional Steps on Path to Profitability
Nanox Announces Live Demonstration of its Nanox.ARC System at Radiology Society of North America ...
Repligen and Navigo Proteins Announce Achievement of Key Milestone in Developing an Affinity Resin ...
Enlivex Reports Positive Allocetra Trial Results in COVID-19 Patients in Severe/Critical Condition
Zolgensma data including patients with more severe SMA at baseline further demonstrate therapeutic ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
Endeavour Silver Announces At-The-Market Offering of up to US$60 Million
Solid Biosciences Announces FDA Lifts Clinical Hold on IGNITE DMD Clinical Trial
Cargotec and Konecranes to Merge Creating a Global Leader in Sustainable Material Flow
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
CytoDyn to Hold 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 30, 2020
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01:30 Uhr
A League of Its Own: Can-Am is Changing the Face of the On-Road Riding Industry by Attracting New, Younger, and more Diverse Riders
12.09.20
BRP Teams Up with Quebec NASCAR Driver Alex Labbé
11.09.20
Oh Yes, It’s That Fast: The All-New 2021 Sea-Doo RXP-X 300 Takes Personal Watercraft Performance to Another Level