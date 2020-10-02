FTI Foodtech International Inc. to Market Rapid-Result Serological COVID-19 Antibody Test Kit

TORONTO, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX Venture: FTI) -- FTI Foodtech International Inc. ("FTI") has obtained a letter of authorization from Rapid Virus Detect Ltd. - a medical device importer and distributor in British Columbia - for marketing, sales and after-sales services of their rapid-result, serological COVID-19 Antibody Test Kit, worldwide.



This COVID-19 (SARS-Co-V-2) IgM/IgG Antibody Test Kit is manufactured by Wuhan EasyDiagnosis Biomedicine Co., Ltd of Wuhan, China. The kit, which provides qualitative detection of anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgM and IgG antibody in human serum, plasma and whole blood, is a nucleic acid extraction reagent test for use by health professionals. The test kit will detect the immunoglobulin IgM (the fast-acting antibody) and the immunoglobulin IgG (the long-lasting antibody) within 15 minutes and will function as a screening test for COVID-19. Health Canada review for approval is in progress. CE IVD Certified. ISO Certified. Approved by China National Drug Administration.

FTI continues to market a variety of products, including disposable and fabric face masks, face shields, goggles, hand sanitizers and thermometers to meet the need for personal protective equipment (PPE) and safety supplies aimed at minimizing the spread of COVID-19. Certification is indicated by product. Visit the online store at f ti.ppebrand.com .

For further information, contact: William Hullah, President, FTI at (416) 444-1058.