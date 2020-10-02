 

FTI Foodtech International Inc. to Market Rapid-Result Serological COVID-19 Antibody Test Kit

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.10.2020, 14:30  |  50   |   |   

TORONTO, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX Venture: FTI) -- FTI Foodtech International Inc. ("FTI") has obtained a letter of authorization from Rapid Virus Detect Ltd. - a medical device importer and distributor in British Columbia - for marketing, sales and after-sales services of their rapid-result, serological COVID-19 Antibody Test Kit, worldwide.

This COVID-19 (SARS-Co-V-2) IgM/IgG Antibody Test Kit is manufactured by Wuhan EasyDiagnosis Biomedicine Co., Ltd of Wuhan, China. The kit, which provides qualitative detection of anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgM and IgG antibody in human serum, plasma and whole blood, is a nucleic acid extraction reagent test for use by health professionals. The test kit will detect the immunoglobulin IgM (the fast-acting antibody) and the immunoglobulin IgG (the long-lasting antibody) within 15 minutes and will function as a screening test for COVID-19. Health Canada review for approval is in progress. CE IVD Certified. ISO Certified. Approved by China National Drug Administration.

FTI continues to market a variety of products, including disposable and fabric face masks, face shields, goggles, hand sanitizers and thermometers to meet the need for personal protective equipment (PPE) and safety supplies aimed at minimizing the spread of COVID-19. Certification is indicated by product. Visit the online store at fti.ppebrand.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, contact: William Hullah, President, FTI at (416) 444-1058.


FTI Foodtech International Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announces High-Volume Manufacturing Partner for its COVID-19 ...
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Nanox Announces Live Demonstration of its Nanox.ARC System at Radiology Society of North America ...
NIO Inc. Provides September and Third Quarter 2020 Delivery Update
“Acquiring Expertise”: Michael Saxon, Former Growth Strategist for Altria and Philip Morris International, Appointed to ...
Victory Square Technologies Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
Regulus Resources and Osisko Gold Royalties Announce Strategic Partnership
Hexagon Composites ASA: Mandatory notification of share transfer by primary insider
Bombardier Announces Senior Management Reorganization in Support of its Transition to a Pure-play ...
Titel
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announces High-Volume Manufacturing Partner for its COVID-19 ...
CytoDyn to Hold 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 30, 2020
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.09.20
FTI Announces Additions to Product Lineup of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in Online Store
03.09.20
FTI Engages Maricom To Provide Investor Relations Services