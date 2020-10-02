Afya Limited Announces Medical School Authorization – Santa Inês - MA.

NOVA LIMA, Brazil and MINAS GERAIS, Brazil, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Afya Limited, or Afya (Nasdaq: AFYA) today announced that the Secretary of Regulation and Supervision of Higher Education of the Ministry of Education (“MEC”) granted the authorization to operate the undergraduate medicine course in Santa Inês in the State of Maranhão, under Mais Médicos II program.

This medical school is the first authorized in connection with the Mais Médicos program for Afya and will contribute 50 seats to our operating seats base.