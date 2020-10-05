 

Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV Glasgow 2020

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLD) today announced long-term study results, which showed that people living with HIV who switched to the once-daily, single tablet regimen, Biktarvy (bictegravir 50 mg/emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg tablets, B/F/TAF) from a boosted protease inhibitor-based regimen consisting of atazanavir (ATV) or darunavir (DRV) plus either emtricitabine (FTC)/tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF) or abacavir (ABC)/lamivudine (3TC) maintained virologic suppression (defined as HIV-1 RNA <50 copies/mL) with no emergent resistance, through a maximum of 156 weeks. In the study (study 1878), Biktarvy was generally well-tolerated with minimal changes to estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), lipids and weight through 96 weeks. The most common drug-related adverse event was headache (two percent). The primary endpoint was at week 48; results of the open-label extension period through week 156 were presented at HIV Glasgow 2020.

Additional switch data presented included a pooled analysis of six studies evaluating the efficacy of switching to Biktarvy among virologically-suppressed people living with HIV who have the most common treatment-emergent resistance mutations (M184V/I). In the analysis, of the 2,034 people living with HIV who switched to Biktarvy retrospective proviral DNA genotyping was performed on baseline samples from 90 percent (1824/2034) of study participants and preexisting M184V/I was detected in 10 percent (182/1824). In those with preexisting resistance, 98 percent (n=179/182) of participants with M184V/I maintained virologic suppression with Biktarvy at the point of last study visit (24-156 weeks), with no treatment resistance emerging. The results support the continued evaluation of Biktarvy as an effective and durable option for virologically-suppressed people living with HIV with known resistance. The use of Biktarvy in individuals with known resistance to the components of Biktarvy is investigational.

Gilead also presented new findings from a Phase 3b open-label trial showing people aged 65 years and older who switched to Biktarvy (n=86) from Genvoya (elvitegravir 150 mg/cobicistat 150 mg/emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 10 mg, E/C/F/TAF) or a TDF-based complete treatment regimen maintained high rates of virologic suppression, with no virologic failures or emergent resistance through 72 weeks. The results reinforce Biktarvy as an effective and generally well-tolerated treatment option with a high barrier to resistance in the growing population of older people living with HIV. Throughout the course of the study, there were two (two percent) Grade 3-4 study-drug related adverse events reported; no serious adverse events considered to be study-drug related were reported.

