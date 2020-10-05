Avaya Spaces Collaboration App Enables Better Video Conferencing Experiences With NVIDIA AI

Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, is integrating powerful cloud AI solutions from NVIDIA to increase the impact and value of visual, audible and collaborative experiences through the Avaya Spaces app. The innovative new capabilities enabled by this integration are being unveiled at NVIDIA GTC, running October 5-9.

Avaya Spaces is an all-in-one video collaboration app for the digital workplace that changes the way work gets done. Avaya Spaces is used by businesses, schools, governments and organizations in nearly 100 countries to bring together distributed groups of people instantly with immersive work spaces where they can message, meet, share content, manage tasks and collaborate in the cloud. Announced separately by NVIDIA today, the NVIDIA Maxine cloud-native streaming video AI platform features a broad collection of cloud-based audio, video, and conversational AI software that enhances the video conferencing user experience.

“Millions of users around the world rely on Avaya’s award-winning unified communications and collaboration solutions to deliver exceptional customer and employee experiences,” said Anthony Bartolo, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Avaya. “With NVIDIA’s leadership in artificial intelligence and Avaya’s 20 years of innovation, we’re able to deliver AI from the cloud and cost-effectively scale to help address the rapid growth in meetings and collaboration in a work-from-anywhere world.”

Combining NVIDIA Maxine with Avaya Spaces brings to life an entirely new level of market-defining, AI-powered meeting capabilities. Customers will benefit from background noise removal, virtual green screen backgrounds, rich presenter features enabling presenters to be overlaid on top of presentation content, as well as live transcriptions that can recognize and differentiate voices. NVIDIA GPU computing and the NGC software catalog in Google Cloud empower Avaya to deliver these AI features cost effectively, scaling to address the rapid growth in video meetings and collaboration occurring with the acceleration of remote work. Importantly, this significantly reduces end-user device requirements, allowing these advanced features to be available broadly without the need to use any specialized hardware or even update the camera.