 

Trex Plastic Film Challenge Teaches Students the Rewards of Recycling

Composite Decking Leader Hosts Student Program with Educational and Measurable Impact

WINCHESTER, Va., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One man’s trash is another man’s treasure! That’s the mindset Trex Company, the world’s largest manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing, strives to cultivate in today’s students through its Trex Plastic Film Recycling Challenge. Set to kick off next month, the nationwide program teaches students in grades K-12 how plastic waste can find a second life in the form of high-performance Trex composite decking by engaging them in a friendly competition. Over a six-month period, between America Recycles Day (Nov. 15) and Earth Day (April 22), students from across the country work to collect the most polyethylene plastic film for the chance to win Trex products for their schools.

“The Trex Plastic Film Recycling Challenge provides teachers with a fun and educational activity that encourages students to develop eco-conscious hearts and habits, whether they are learning remotely or in the classroom,” said Stephanie Hicks, materials account manager for Trex Company. “By appealing to students’ natural competitive spirits, this initiative inspires them to take action locally while allowing them to see the impact of their efforts on a global scale.”

Trex makes it easy for schools to participate by supplying detailed instructions, promotional materials, recycling bins and a list of qualifying recyclable materials, which range from plastic grocery bags and newspaper sleeves to cereal liners and case overwraps. Participants weigh and report collection totals to Trex each month throughout the program before delivering the recycled plastic to designated drop-off points in their communities. At the end of the collection period, Trex rewards the schools that have collected and contributed the most plastic film per capita.

National winners and regional finalists of the 2020-21 program will be announced in conjunction with Earth Day on April 22, 2021. All participating schools will receive special recognition from Trex. Regional and national winners will receive products made from Trex decking to help beautify their school’s campus.

“Last year, students from more than 700 schools across the country participated and recycled over 360,000 pounds of plastic waste which otherwise would have ended up in landfills,” explained Hicks. “These efforts contribute to the more than 400 million pounds of plastic film that are recycled annually by Trex.”

Built on green values, Trex produces eco-friendly decking and outdoor living products that last – without leaving a lasting impact on the environment. The entire Trex decking portfolio is manufactured from 95% recycled materials, including a combination of reclaimed wood scrap and polyethylene plastic film. In fact, Trex is one of the largest recyclers of plastic film in North America, repurposing more than 1.5 billion plastic bags each year in the making of its high-performance, low-maintenance products.

“Trex was founded on the premise that ingenuity can help extract value from what was once seen as waste,” said Bryan Fairbanks, president and CEO of Trex Company. “In creating this turnkey program for schools, we provide students with a better understanding and appreciation for the importance of recycling by demonstrating how small, everyday efforts can translate into a tangible product and successful business.”

The 14th Annual Trex Plastic Film Recycling Challenge begins November 15, 2020. To register, simply complete the online form at http://www.trex.com/recycling/recycling-programs/. For more information, visit Trex.com/Recycling.

About Trex Company, Inc.
Trex Company, Inc. [NYSE: TREX] is the world’s largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 25 years of product experience. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) or Houzz (trexcompany-inc), “like” Trex on Facebook (@TrexCompany) or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

Contact: Lindsey Lucenta or Nicholas Heim
L.C. Williams & Associates
800/837-7123 or 312/565-3900
llucenta@lcwa.com or nheim@lcwa.com

