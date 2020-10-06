 

Ocugen Engages Kemwell Biopharma for cGMP Manufacture of OCU200

Paves the way towards getting OCU200 in the clinic by 1H 2022 as planned

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc., (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases, today announced it has entered into an agreement with Kemwell Biopharma Pvt. Ltd. (Kemwell) to manufacture OCU200, Ocugen’s novel biologic product candidate in preclinical development for treating severely sight-threatening diseases like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Diabetic Retinopathy (DR), and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (Wet-AMD).

Under this agreement, Kemwell will manage all CMC and clinical manufacturing activities as well as provide OCU200 supplies for IND-enabling toxicology studies and Phase 1/2a clinical trials. Kemwell offers proven expertise in supporting companies with process development, clinical and commercial manufacturing of biologicals at their state-of-the-art facilities located in Bangalore, India.

“Biological manufacturing is critical and rate-limiting for Phase 1/2 clinical trials, and this partnership paves the way for us to potentially enter the clinic by 1H2022 as planned. We are picking a CMO with commercial capabilities with a goal of ensuring product consistency throughout development and minimizing regulatory issues as we drive the development of OCU200,” said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder of Ocugen.”

“We are delighted to partner with Ocugen as they advance their portfolio of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. We believe our expertise in process development and manufacturing solutions will play a critical role to advance OCU200 into the clinic and could deliver hope to patients with severely sight-threatening diseases who do not respond to currently available therapies,” said Anurag Bagaria, Chairman and CEO of Kemwell.

Ocugen is planning to initiate IND-enabling studies, including GLP toxicology studies next year. DME is the first targeted indication for OCU200, and the Company plans to advance into Phase 1/2a trials in 1H2022. Based on early clinical success in DME, the Company will undertake evaluation of broader indications such as DR and Wet-AMD. In the US alone, over 9.5 million patients struggle with these retinal diseases. Approximately 50% of patients do not respond to current therapies including anti-VEGF treatments. This patient population represents a significant underserved population who are looking for new therapies. OCU200 has a distinct method of action compared to current anti-VEGF therapies and has potential to be a disease-modifying drug based on in vivo and in vitro preclinical studies to date.

29.09.20
Ocugen to Participate in a Virtual Fireside Chat at the Chardan Genetic Medicines Conference
16.09.20
Ocugen to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
08.09.20
Ocugen Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule

05.10.20
70
Ocugen - Charttechnik und Wellenmuster - Chancen und Risiken
31.08.20
47
All eyes on Ocugen