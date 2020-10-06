 

Charles River Associates (CRA) Enhances its Risk, Investigations & Analytics Practice

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ: CRAI), a worldwide leader in providing economic, financial, and management consulting services, today announced the addition of Christopher Gerardi as a Vice President in its Risk, Investigations & Analytics Practice. Mr. Gerardi is based in CRA’s Washington, DC office.

Mr. Gerardi has more than 25 years of experience providing economic, financial, and accounting advisory services to companies, legal counsel, regulatory authorities and tribunals involved in transactions, investigations, and disputes. He has provided expert evidence in matters before U.S. federal and state courts, the U.S. International Trade Commission, and international arbitration forums. Mr. Gerardi also has provided substantive advisory services, including global market, competitive, and regulatory analyses to clients across a number of industries.

“We’re pleased to have Chris on board,” said CRA’s President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Maleh. “His demonstrated leadership and tenacity building multi-functional, integrated teams to address complex business challenges will enhance the work we undertake for clients.”

Co-Practice Leaders of CRA’s Risk, Investigations & Analytics Practice Peter Nolan and Robert Brunner added, “Chris is an internationally recognized advisor and economic damages expert. His expertise in matters relating to intellectual property, ITC investigations, commercial litigation, and international arbitration will strengthen our integrated client offerings.”

Prior to joining CRA, Mr. Gerardi was a Senior Managing Director and co-led the Dispute Advisory Services practice and Intellectual Property practice at a publicly traded consulting firm.

Mr. Gerardi is a member of the Sedona Conference’s Trade Secrets Working Group and serves on the drafting committee for monetary relief in trade secrets litigation and is currently working with several global law firms on thought leadership addressing the nuances of trade secrets misappropriation in international disputes. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Southeastern Massachusetts University and a master’s degree in Banking, Finance & Money Management from Adelphi University.

