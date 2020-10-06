 

Carlisle Companies to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 20, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2020, 17:19  |  31   |   |   

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will release third quarter 2020 results on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 after the market close. A conference call to discuss these results has been scheduled for 5pm ET on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. The call can be accessed via webcast, along with related materials, at www.carlisle.com/investors/events-and-presentations and via telephone as follows:

Domestic toll free: 833-968-1983
International: 647-689-6933
Conference ID: 1957765

Please dial in or access the webcast at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. An audio replay will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the completion of the call.

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified, global portfolio of niche brands and businesses that manufactures highly engineered products and solutions for its customers. Driven by our strategic plan, Vision 2025, Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns by combining an entrepreneurial management style under a center-led framework with a balanced approach to capital deployment, all with a culture of responsible stewardship and continuous improvement as embodied in the Carlisle Operating System. Carlisle’s markets include: commercial roofing, specialty polyurethane, architectural metal, aerospace, medical technologies, defense, transportation, industrial, protective coating, auto refinishing, agriculture, and construction. Carlisle’s worldwide team of employees generated $4.8 billion in revenues in 2019. Learn more about Carlisle at www.carlisle.com.

Carlisle Cos Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Grants GlycoMimetics Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for Rivipansel for Treatment of Sickle ...
AKKA Strengthens Its Shareholders' Equity Through a €200M Reserved Capital Increase
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Aurora ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) on Behalf of ...
Veolia Acquires 29.9% of Suez’s Capital from Engie and Confirms Its Intention to Acquire Control
The Kraft Heinz Company to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 29, 2020
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Aurora ...
Europcar Mobility Group wins the "Palme de la Transformation par l'Expérience Client"* awarded by ...
Fired Amazon Employee Arrested After Amazon Reported Him to Federal Bureau of Investigation
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Precigen, Inc. f/k/a Intrexon ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results