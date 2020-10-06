 

WISeKey closes $300,000 contract with arago to secure COVID-19 pandemic management, engaging in the 2nd deal in less than a month to actively fight the economic impact of COVID-19

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2020, 18:00  |  35   |   |   

WISeKey closes $300,000 contract with arago to secure COVID-19 pandemic management, engaging in the 2nd deal in less than a month to actively fight the economic impact of COVID-19

WISeKey Cybersecurity for arago AI based risk management delivers end-2-end security for managing COVID-19 pandemic and building an ecosystem to minimize the global economic impact of any pandemic

Geneva – October 6, 2020 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN / Nasdaq: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company today announced the second contract (after a contract with DIGID was announcement early this month https://www.wisekey.com/press/wisekey-selected-by-the-german-health-te ...) supporting the global fight against COVID-19. The deal provides arago GmbH – a leading AI company heavily engaged in building pandemic management solutions on top of their existing knowledge automation platform HIRO – with the necessary end-2-end security for all data needed to proactively and safely manage and reduce COVID-19 infection risks on an individual basis. Using WISeKey’s cybersecurity and identity management system as part of arago’s risk management platform makes data received from testing stations, symptom checkers and other devices trustworthy and is the pre-condition for using this data to determine risk for an individual inside a managed environment. WISeKey Cybersecurity and IoT management will be gradually integrated in all arago COVID-19 projects with a visible pipeline exceeding $20 million for current COVID-19 projects only.

WISeKey’s cybersecurity and identity management solutions are used to digitally certify and encrypt sensitive personal medical data originating from IoT health sensors, medical test lab results, proximity tracing devices and to create an anonymous digital identity for anyone entering a risk-reduced bubble arago’s pandemic management system generates. Secure data transfer and the anonymous IDs are a pre-requirement for processing this data in arago’s HIRO platform and determining individual risks. The risk management system is used to control e.g. the testing and tracing regimes necessary to allow running stadiums, other event locations, or holiday resorts at full capacity. Enterprise customers, companies in the event or tourism industry etc. can reduce systemic COVID-19 risk to their employees and visitors based on this proprietary assessment and the resulting test, symptom control and tracing regime. On top of making all data needed trustworthy individual health and risk status profile can be shared anonymously with third parties without revealing the identity of anyone involved using WISeKey’s identity management technology.

