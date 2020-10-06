Casella Senior Management Wins Best Investor Relations Award

IR Magazine, a publication renowned for providing quality insight and a global perspective, presented the award to Casella Chairman and CEO John W. Casella and CFO Ned Coletta at its annual awards ceremony. Held virtually for the first time ever due to COVID-19 restrictions, the awards honor excellence in the investor relations profession across the Americas and is an awards-by-research program where nominees are determined by the input of hundreds of analysts and portfolio managers, who give their opinions on which companies provide them with the best IR service in the US.

RUTLAND, Vt., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (“Casella”) (NASDAQ: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling and resource management services company, was recently awarded the Best Investor Relations by a Senior Management team in the small to mid-cap category by IR Magazine.

“It’s an honor to have our investor relations efforts recognized among an outstanding group of nominees,” Casella said. “The entire senior management team takes great pride in working to provide investors with a transparent and honest view of our company. None of this would be possible without the outstanding service being provided to our customers and communities each day by our frontline essential workers and we are grateful for their continued efforts.”

Casella was honored to be selected amongst a top-notch group of candidates for this award, including the senior management teams at Domino’s Pizza and Essex Property Trust and was also nominated for Best Overall Investor Relations for a small-cap alongside Talos Energy, Suncrest Bank, Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Virtus Investment Partners, and category winner, Stoneridge.

According to Coletta, Casella’s IR and finance teams have focused their efforts on engaging more deeply with investors focusing on Environment, Sustainability, and Governance (ESG) issues over the past year and it has proven to be a key component to the overall success of their investor relations. “We are one of the few companies that is in the business of enabling sustainability amongst the communities and customers we serve. This unique focus remains an essential part of our long-term strategy and aligns well with the emerging ESG investing focus.”