Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call on November 6, 2020

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the internet. Interested individuals are invited to participate by following these steps:

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) (“Park”) today announced that it plans to report financial results for the third quarter 2020 after the stock market closes on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Park will hold a conference call on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its earnings results and current operational environment.

Telephone:

Please dial (877) 451-6152, or (201) 389-0879 for international participants, and request Park Hotels & Resorts’ Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. It is recommended that participants dial in 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

Webcast:

Please log on to www.pkhotelsandresorts.com 10 minutes prior to the call to register. A replay of the webcast will also be archived on the Investor Relations section of Park’s website.

About Park

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park’s portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms located in prime city center and resort locations. Visit www.pkhotelsandresorts.com for more information.

