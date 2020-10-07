Aerojet Rocketdyne’s New State-of-the-Art Large Solid Rocket Motor Facility Open for Operations

“The Engineering, Manufacturing and Development facility is the newest, state-of-the-art large solid rocket motor manufacturing facility in the nation, and we look forward to expanding our decades-long solid rocket motor production capability in Camden,” said Eileen P. Drake, Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and president. “Thanks in large part to Governor Asa Hutchinson and our partners in the great state of Arkansas, Camden is poised to become a major center of large solid rocket motor production.”

CAMDEN, Ark., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne’s new large solid rocket motor manufacturing facility is officially open for operations, highlighting the company’s significant investments in the modernization and innovation of its solid rocket motor production capabilities, and continuing the company’s expansion in southern Arkansas.

The ability to produce large solid rocket motors at the Engineering, Manufacturing Development (EMD) facility positions the company to deliver on some of the nation’s most important next generation national security programs, including strategic deterrence, hypersonics and missile defense. Aerojet Rocketdyne was recently selected by Northrop Grumman to provide a large solid rocket motor system and a post-boost propulsion system as part of its nationwide GBSD team.

“The aerospace and defense industry has a significant impact on Arkansas’ economy, and Aerojet Rocketdyne has been a vital part of that success for many years,” Governor Asa Hutchinson said. “The company has demonstrated unwavering dedication to both the workforce and community in Calhoun County, and I am delighted to see our partnership continue as the company expands operations in Camden. It is my pleasure to welcome Eileen Drake back to Arkansas to officially open the company’s new large solid rocket motor manufacturing facility.”

"Arkansas is playing an increasingly important role in the production of advanced national defense technologies and tools,” Senator John Boozman said. “This facility represents the next step in that evolution, and our state is proud to partner with Aerojet Rocketdyne so that its operations in Camden are equipped to meet the company’s needs for a business-friendly environment and skilled workforce capable of helping ensure the readiness, effectiveness and safety of our troops. Arkansas’ rich military history and tradition is only further enhanced with this expansion, and we’re excited for what’s to come.”