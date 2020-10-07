 

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

07.10.2020, 14:30  |  30   |   |   

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) (the “Company”) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 after close of markets on the New York Stock Exchange. The related earnings conference call will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 12:00 PM Eastern Time.

During the conference call, the Company’s officers will review third quarter performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period. The earnings release, supplemental and investor presentation will be available prior to the quarterly conference call on the Company's website, www.empirestaterealtytrust.com, in the “Investors” section.

Webcast

The conference call will also be available in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.empirestaterealtytrust.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will also be available for 90 days on the Company’s website.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.
Domestic: 1-877-407-3982
International: 1-201-493-6780

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Passcode: 13710737
The playback can be accessed through November 5, 2020

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of June 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

