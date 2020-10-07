Ecolab Launches Automated Precision Dispensing System for Membrane Cleaning Chemistries

The Precision Dispensing System for Membranes is part of Ecolab’s comprehensive Ultrasil Membrane Program , which provides best-in-class chemistries, automation and technical support. The new membrane cleaning system utilizes advanced flow-based sensors to accurately dispense cleaning chemicals. It has separate dispensing modules for acid and alkaline chemistries to help eliminate non-compatible chemical interactions and can dose cleaning chemicals for up to five membrane systems within a plant.

Ecolab, the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services, has introduced the Precision Dispensing System for Membranes, an accurate, easy-to-use and reliable programmable logic controller-based (PLC) cleaning chemical dispenser that helps improve worker safety, drive productivity and extend asset life for whey processors.

“Manual or semi-automated dispensing systems for cleaning membranes often lead to problems with worker safety, cleaning inconsistencies, and a longer cleaning cycle, resulting in shorter production times,” said Ann Gent, Ecolab senior vice president and general manager for Food and Beverage in North America, “Non-automated dispensing can be costly due to labor and process inefficiencies. The Precision Dispensing System will help alleviate these pain points for whey processors.”

The system provides chemical dosing accuracy within +/- 20 milliliters to maximize cleaning performance. Increased dosing accuracy helps to ensure system cleanliness and improve product quality.

“Membrane systems are a high-value unit operation for dairy, cheese and whey manufacturers,” added Vaidee Sivaswamy, director of Research, Development & Engineering at Ecolab. “It’s important that they are cleaned according to the recommended wash procedure every single time to maintain throughput and life span.”

The Precision Dispensing System for Membranes program includes a web-based reporting dashboard that provides visibility into chemical usage for each membrane system using the dispenser. Additional features include real-time alert systems, pre-configured washes and varying levels of access for users.

With more than 40 years of membrane expertise and eight global centers specializing in membrane diagnostics, Ecolab’s dedicated team of experts work with customers to solve their most difficult membrane challenges.

To learn more about Ecolab’s Precision Dispensing System for Membranes, visit www.ecolab.com/offerings/precision-dispensing-system-for-membranes.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million commercial customer locations, Ecolab (NYSE: ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. With annual sales of $13 billion and more than 45,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and personalized service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com

