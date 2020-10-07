 

Ecolab Launches Automated Precision Dispensing System for Membrane Cleaning Chemistries

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2020, 17:00  |  26   |   |   

Ecolab, the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services, has introduced the Precision Dispensing System for Membranes, an accurate, easy-to-use and reliable programmable logic controller-based (PLC) cleaning chemical dispenser that helps improve worker safety, drive productivity and extend asset life for whey processors.

The Precision Dispensing System for Membranes is part of Ecolab’s comprehensive Ultrasil Membrane Program, which provides best-in-class chemistries, automation and technical support. The new membrane cleaning system utilizes advanced flow-based sensors to accurately dispense cleaning chemicals. It has separate dispensing modules for acid and alkaline chemistries to help eliminate non-compatible chemical interactions and can dose cleaning chemicals for up to five membrane systems within a plant.

“Manual or semi-automated dispensing systems for cleaning membranes often lead to problems with worker safety, cleaning inconsistencies, and a longer cleaning cycle, resulting in shorter production times,” said Ann Gent, Ecolab senior vice president and general manager for Food and Beverage in North America, “Non-automated dispensing can be costly due to labor and process inefficiencies. The Precision Dispensing System will help alleviate these pain points for whey processors.”

The system provides chemical dosing accuracy within +/- 20 milliliters to maximize cleaning performance. Increased dosing accuracy helps to ensure system cleanliness and improve product quality.

“Membrane systems are a high-value unit operation for dairy, cheese and whey manufacturers,” added Vaidee Sivaswamy, director of Research, Development & Engineering at Ecolab. “It’s important that they are cleaned according to the recommended wash procedure every single time to maintain throughput and life span.”

The Precision Dispensing System for Membranes program includes a web-based reporting dashboard that provides visibility into chemical usage for each membrane system using the dispenser. Additional features include real-time alert systems, pre-configured washes and varying levels of access for users.

With more than 40 years of membrane expertise and eight global centers specializing in membrane diagnostics, Ecolab’s dedicated team of experts work with customers to solve their most difficult membrane challenges.

To learn more about Ecolab’s Precision Dispensing System for Membranes, visit www.ecolab.com/offerings/precision-dispensing-system-for-membranes.

About Ecolab
 A trusted partner at nearly three million commercial customer locations, Ecolab (NYSE: ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. With annual sales of $13 billion and more than 45,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and personalized service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com

Follow us on Twitter @ecolab, Facebook at facebook.com/ecolab, LinkedIn at Ecolab or Instagram at Ecolab Inc.

(ECL-P)

Ecolab Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fiverr Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) on Behalf ...
G.research 44th Annual Auto Symposium - Virtual
Pfizer and Sangamo Dose First Participant in Phase 3 Study Evaluating Hemophilia A Gene Therapy ...
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
 The Peck Company Holdings Expands into Rhode Island with $7.256 Million EPC Contract for a 5.3MW ...
Register Now for Square Unboxed 2020
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Aurora ...
Veolia Environnement:  Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces a Consent Solicitation in Respect of Its Senior Notes and EC ...
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.10.20
Ecolab Disinfectant First to Receive EPA Approval as Proven Effective Against SARS-CoV-2 in Electrostatic Spray Application
01.10.20
Ecolab’s New Cleaner and Sanitizer Technology Combats Viruses in 30 Seconds* – No Product is Faster in its Category
22.09.20
Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on October 27
15.09.20
Ecolab Inc. Named to Working Mother and Working Dads 100 Best Companies Lists For 2020
09.09.20
Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for September 15, 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.04.20
15
Ecolab, Anlage mit geringem Risiko!