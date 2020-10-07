Dynex Capital, Inc. Announces Schedule for Third Quarter 2020 Results and Conference Call

 

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE: DX) is scheduled to release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 before the market opens. In conjunction with this report, the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 10:00 am ET to discuss its financial results and business outlook.

Webcast Details

The live audio webcast will be accessible online at www.dynexcapital.com on the homepage under “Current Events”. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company website approximately two hours after the live call ends.

Conference Call Details

For the conference call, our provider has implemented a new registration protocol called Direct Event, which will ensure participants a smooth entry to the call and avoid delays. To listen to the live conference call via telephone, please register in advance using the following link: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2648011.

After registering, a confirmation will be sent through email, including dial-in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call. To ensure you are connected for the full call, we suggest registering a day in advance or a minimum of 10 minutes before the start of the call.

About Dynex Capital, Inc.

Dynex Capital, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust, or REIT, which invests in mortgage assets on a leveraged basis. The Company invests in Agency and non-Agency RMBS, CMBS, and CMBS IO. Additional information about Dynex Capital, Inc. is available at www.dynexcapital.com.

