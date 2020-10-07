United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Date For Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call and Provides Updated Loan Payment Deferral Information

GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) (United) announces it will release its third quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 after the stock market closes. The company also will hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 to discuss its financial results, business highlights and outlook.



To access the call, dial (877) 380-5665 and use the conference number 7466997. Participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the call start time. The conference call also will be webcast and can be accessed by selecting “Events & Presentations” within the Investor Relations section of the company's website, www.ucbi.com.