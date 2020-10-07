United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Date For Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call and Provides Updated Loan Payment Deferral Information
GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) (United) announces it will release its third quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, October 20,
2020 after the stock market closes. The company also will hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 to discuss its financial results, business highlights and
outlook.
To access the call, dial (877) 380-5665 and use the conference number 7466997. Participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the call start time. The conference call also will be webcast and can be accessed by selecting “Events & Presentations” within the Investor Relations section of the company's website, www.ucbi.com.
Additionally, United is providing certain updated information on loan payment deferrals due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is continuously monitoring the effects of COVID-19 on its loan portfolio to understand the related risks and to minimize any potential losses. United Community Bank (the Bank) has been offering payment and financial relief programs for borrowers impacted by COVID-19. These programs include loan payment deferrals for up to 90 days and second deferrals as needed, waived late fees, and suspension of foreclosure proceedings and repossessions. The Bank has received and accommodated numerous relief requests from borrowers; however, loan payment deferrals have continued to improve from a peak of $1.8 billion, or 15.9% of the total loan portfolio at June 30, 2020 to $365 million, or 3.1% of the total loan portfolio at September 30, 2020. The breakout by selected loan type is as follows:
|Payment Deferrals by Loan Type
|$ in thousands
|March 31, 2020
|June 30, 20201(1)
|September 30, 2020
|$ Deferred
|% of Total Loan Portfolio
|$ Deferred
|% of Total Loan Portfolio
|$ Deferred
|% of Total Loan Portfolio
|Lodging
|5,573
|0.05
|%
|214,535
|1.84
|%
|117,264
|0.99
|%
|Senior Care
|7,355
|0.07
|%
|94,623
|0.81
|%
|44,384
|0.37
|%
|All Other Commercial
|63,356
|0.62
|%
|1,190,758
|10.23
|%
|169,167
|1.43
|%
|Equipment Finance
|115,807
|1.13
|%
|181,914
|1.56
|%
|19,773
|0.17
|%
|One-to-Four Family
|1,417
|0.01
|%
|160,893
|1.38
|%
|13,972
|0.12
|%
|Other Consumer
|403
|0.00
|%
|6,857
|0.06
|%
|466
|0.00
|%
|Total
|193,911
|1.89
|%
|1,849,580
|15.89
|%
|365,026
|3.08
|%
About United Community Banks, Inc.
