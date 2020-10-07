 

United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Date For Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call and Provides Updated Loan Payment Deferral Information

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2020, 23:00  |  36   |   |   

GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) (United) announces it will release its third quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 after the stock market closes. The company also will hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 to discuss its financial results, business highlights and outlook.

To access the call, dial (877) 380-5665 and use the conference number 7466997. Participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the call start time. The conference call also will be webcast and can be accessed by selecting “Events & Presentations” within the Investor Relations section of the company's website, www.ucbi.com.

Additionally, United is providing certain updated information on loan payment deferrals due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is continuously monitoring the effects of COVID-19 on its loan portfolio to understand the related risks and to minimize any potential losses. United Community Bank (the Bank) has been offering payment and financial relief programs for borrowers impacted by COVID-19. These programs include loan payment deferrals for up to 90 days and second deferrals as needed, waived late fees, and suspension of foreclosure proceedings and repossessions. The Bank has received and accommodated numerous relief requests from borrowers; however, loan payment deferrals have continued to improve from a peak of $1.8 billion, or 15.9% of the total loan portfolio at June 30, 2020 to $365 million, or 3.1% of the total loan portfolio at September 30, 2020. The breakout by selected loan type is as follows:

Payment Deferrals by Loan Type                    
$ in thousands                      
  March 31, 2020   June 30, 20201(1)   September 30, 2020
  $ Deferred   % of Total Loan Portfolio   $ Deferred   % of Total Loan Portfolio   $ Deferred   % of Total Loan Portfolio
Lodging 5,573   0.05 %   214,535   1.84 %   117,264   0.99 %
Senior Care 7,355   0.07 %   94,623   0.81 %   44,384   0.37 %
All Other Commercial 63,356   0.62 %   1,190,758   10.23 %   169,167   1.43 %
Equipment Finance 115,807   1.13 %   181,914   1.56 %   19,773   0.17 %
One-to-Four Family 1,417   0.01 %   160,893   1.38 %   13,972   0.12 %
Other Consumer 403   0.00 %   6,857   0.06 %   466   0.00 %
Total 193,911   1.89 %   1,849,580   15.89 %   365,026   3.08 %
                             

About United Community Banks, Inc.

Seite 1 von 2
United Community Banks Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CRISPR Therapeutics Congratulates Co-Founder Emmanuelle Charpentier on Receiving the 2020 Nobel ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Closing of a Licensing & Distribution Agreement with Bintai ...
QuestCap to Launch COVID-19 Testing Sites
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
Scilex Holding Company, a Subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics, Announces Continuous Sales Growth in ...
Fura Gems Shareholders Approve Going Private Transaction
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
FenixOro Management To Host Live Webinar Thursday October 8th, 12: 00pm EDT
Aerojet Rocketdyne’s New State-of-the-Art Large Solid Rocket Motor Facility Open for Operations
Admission to Trading on the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange plc
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Director Declaration
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...