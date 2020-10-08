 

Hexagon Composites ASA Notice of Written Resolution

Hexagon Composites ASA (“Hexagon” or the “Company”) has requested Nordic Trustee AS as Bond Trustee to issue a notice of written resolution in respect of its NOK 1,100,000,000 senior unsecured bond issue, HEX03 - ISIN NO NO0010846280 (the "Bond"), in the context of proposing certain amendments to the terms of the Bond, as set out in the attached copy of the notice and presentation prepared in connection with the written resolution.

The background for the proposed amendments to the Bond Terms is the intended spin-off and subsequent listing of the shares in Hexagon Purus as announced on 24 August 2020 (see press release for details).


DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA has been appointed as financial advisor to Hexagon.

For further queries, please contact:

David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele@hexagongroup.com

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites AS
Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com


About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, enables zero emission hydrogen and battery electric mobility for a cleaner energy future. Hexagon Purus is a world leading provider of Hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles (FCEV and BEV) including hybrid mobility applications on light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, transit buses, ground storage, distribution, marine, rail, aerospace and backup power solutions.


Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Attachments


