 

Teleflex Named One of America’s Best-In-State Employers 2020 by Forbes

Company ranks as a top employer in the state of Pennsylvania where its corporate headquarters are located

WAYNE, Pa., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), has been recognized as part of Forbes’ annual list of America’s Best-In-State Employers 2020. The company ranked #6 out of 100 employers in the state of Pennsylvania. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list can be viewed by visiting www.teleflex.com/usa/en.

Forbes and Statista selected America’s Best-in-State Employers based on an independent survey of approximately 80,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 500 people in their U.S. operations. The surveys were administered using a series of online panels and provide a representative sample of the U.S. workforce. Direct and indirect employee recommendations were evaluated on a state level.

The study assessed each company according to Atmosphere & Development, Company Image, Working Conditions, Salaries & Wages, and Diversity. Based on the results of the study, Teleflex is proud to be recognized as one of Forbes’ annual list of America’s Best-In-State Employers 2020.

“Teleflex is honored to receive this prestigious award from Forbes. It is reflective of our employees, our greatest asset, who make Teleflex a great place to work. Thank you for being true to our mission in what you do every day to improve the health and quality of people’s lives,” said Cam Hicks, Corporate Vice President, Human Resources and Communications, Teleflex.

About Teleflex Incorporated
Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow, Deknatel, Hudson RCI, LMA, Pilling, Rüsch, UroLift, and Weck – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

Source:
Teleflex Incorporated
Jake Elguicze
Treasurer and Vice President, Investor Relations
610-948-2836


