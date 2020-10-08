Teleflex Named One of America’s Best-In-State Employers 2020 by Forbes

Company ranks as a top employer in the state of Pennsylvania where its corporate headquarters are located

WAYNE, Pa., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), has been recognized as part of Forbes’ annual list of America’s Best-In-State Employers 2020. The company ranked #6 out of 100 employers in the state of Pennsylvania. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list can be viewed by visiting www.teleflex.com/usa/en.



Forbes and Statista selected America’s Best-in-State Employers based on an independent survey of approximately 80,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 500 people in their U.S. operations. The surveys were administered using a series of online panels and provide a representative sample of the U.S. workforce. Direct and indirect employee recommendations were evaluated on a state level.