 

Meritage Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results; Strong Sales and Earnings Growth

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.10.2020, 16:12  |  19   |   |   

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCQX: MHGU), the nation’s premier franchise operator, today reported financial results for the third quarter and the nine months ended September 27, 2020.

2020 Third Quarter Highlights:

  • Sales for the three months increased 15.9% to $136.6 million compared to $117.9 million for the same period last year.
  • Earnings from Operations increased 40.0% to $8.2 million compared to $5.8 million for the same period last year.
  • Net Earnings increased 74.0% to $4.6 million compared to $2.6 million for the same period last year.
  • Consolidated EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) increased 26.5% to $12.8 million compared to $10.1 million for the same period last year.
  • Based on stabilized and improved performance, the Company reinstated payment on its preferred stock dividends effective October 1, 2020.

“Our continued strong sales and earnings performance in the third quarter reflect the underlying strength of our Wendy’s franchise and restaurant operating teams. We continue to stay focused on our strategic operating priorities, including employee and customer safety while delivering speed, convenience and affordability,” stated Meritage CEO, Robert E. Schermer, Jr.

“Newly built, reimaged and acquired Wendy’s restaurants continue to perform well and should provide a significant earnings catalyst for 2021, which will be further supported by the Wendy’s breakfast program and new product introductions. Our geographically diverse business structure and strategic operating platform investments have positioned us well for industry-leading returns and long-term value creation for our shareholders and employees,” added Schermer.

2020 Nine Months Highlights:

  • Sales for the nine months increased 8.6% to $376.1 million compared to $346.4 million for the same period last year.
  • Earnings from Operations increased 5.1% to $18.6 million compared to $17.6 million for the same period last year.
  • Net Earnings were $7.0 million compared to $10.5 million for the same period last year. (Net Earnings includes a negative year over year GAAP charge of approximately $3.2 million resulting from expenses incurred with COVID-19).
  • Consolidated EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $33.2 million compared to $35.2 million for the same period last year.
  • The Company added six new Wendy’s restaurants during the first nine months of the year, to finish the third quarter with 339 restaurants in operation.

2021 Outlook: Robust Growth Ahead

The Company has committed significant long-term capital resources to Wendy’s brand initiatives, including an agreement to build 40 new Wendy’s restaurants by the end of 2024 under the Groundbreaking Incentive Program.

Meritage is targeting robust sales growth in 2021, driven by new restaurant development, reimaged locations and restaurant acquisitions. As we navigate our way forward in the new restaurant industry normal, the Company’s goal continues to be rewarding shareholders with dividend growth commensurate with earnings growth.

Meritage continues to distinguish itself as a leader and innovator in the quick service and family restaurant segments, striving for best in class results through a performance based culture committed to operational excellence, strategic acquisitions and real estate development.

Meritage Hospitality Group is one of the nation’s premier restaurant operators, with 340 restaurants in operation located in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. Meritage is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, operating with a workforce of approximately 10,400 employees. The Company has approximately 9.4 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. The Company’s public filings can be viewed at www.otcmarkets.com, under the stock symbol MHGU, or the Company’s website www.meritagehospitality.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Certain information in this new release, particularly information regarding future economic performance and finances, and plans, expectations and objectives of management, constitutes forward-looking statements. Factors set forth in our Safe Harbor Statement, in addition to other possible factors not listed, could affect the Company’s actual results and cause such results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Please review the Company’s Safe Harbor Statement at http://www.meritagehospitality.com .

CONTACT:

Robert E. Schermer, Jr., CEO
Meritage Hospitality Group Inc.
(616) 776-2600


Meritage Hospitality Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Generex Biotechnology Announces Corporate Update and Investor Conference Call: NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8:00 AM
Yamana Gold Announces Strong Third Quarter Preliminary Operating Results and Increases 2020 ...
K92 Mining Announces Grant of Stock Options
Sorrento Announces the Discovery of Salicyn-30 Small Molecule That Strongly Inhibits SARS-CoV-2 ...
Combination Study with JS016 and LY-CoV555 for Patients with Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Symptoms Met ...
XBT Provider Parent Company CoinShares Responds to Incoming FCA Ban for Crypto Derivatives and ETNs
Kinross to host presentation regarding three-year guidance and additional opportunities in ...
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Adevinta continues the optimization of its portfolio by divesting Avito in ...
GROUPE RENAULT: Information to shareholders on the date of the next Renault S.A. Annual General Meeting
FuelCell Energy Successfully Raises Capital to Advance Business Goals
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma zeigt nachweislich die vollständige Hemmung von SARS-CoV-2
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.09.20
Meritage Reinstates Dividend Program Following Strong Financial Results