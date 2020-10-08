 

Music Icon and Business Mogul Master P Named the “I Am Hip Hop” Award Recipient at The 2020 BET “Hip Hop Awards”

Hip Hop’s biggest night returns with new hosts, a superstar lineup of performers and a legendary, music icon at the 2020 BET “HIP HOP AWARDS.” Today BET announces rapper, actor, producer, philanthropist and founder of the iconic hip hop label No Limit Records, Master P, as the recipient of the 2020 “I Am Hip Hop” Award. Additionally, comedians, actors, hosts of the “85 South Show” podcast and stars of “Wild N’ Out” - comedy supergroup 85 South (Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico Bean) have been tapped to co-host the annual show premiering Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 9:00 PM ET/PT.

Percy ‘Master P’ Miller rose from humble beginnings to become a pioneer in the rap game and leave an indelible mark on the industry. His hard work and perseverance drove him to start No Limit Records ultimately building an empire that would become one of the most successful hip-hop brands in history, selling over 100 million records.

Master P first rose to fame in the mid-1990s with the success of his hip-hop music group TRU as well as his fifth solo rap album Ice Cream Man, which contained his single "Mr. Ice Cream Man." He gained further popularity in 1997 after the success of his platinum single "Make 'Em Say Uhh!" Throughout the 90s, No Limit Records released an astonishing 66 albums and amassed a collection of platinum plaques, generating nearly half a billion dollars in one decade, making millions and millionaires during that time. He embarked on a successful career in acting, starring in films, including I Got the Hook Up, Soccer Mom, Gone in 60 Seconds, Toxic, and Foolish and starring alongside his son Romeo Miller in the sitcom Romeo! In addition to music, television and film, Master P’s mogul touch has transcended into the worlds of fashion, sports, management and more that has left him consistently ranked as one of the wealthiest figures on the American Hip Hop scene. Presently, Miller is working on his package food lines, RAPSNACKS, Uncle P’s and Hoody Hoos Cereals. In addition to his food product lines, he is promoting his Moneyatti clothing and shoe products.

