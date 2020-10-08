 

GenMark Diagnostics’ ePlex Respiratory Pathogen Panel 2 (RP2) Receives EUA from FDA

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.10.2020, 22:05  |  41   |   |   

Combination test for COVID-19, flu and other common respiratory illnesses helps health care professionals prepare for flu season

RP2 Panel at a Glance

  • GenMark’s ePlex Respiratory Pathogen Panel 2 (RP2 Panel) has received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA.

  • The RP2 Panel provides results in less than two hours for more than 20 viruses and bacteria that cause common respiratory infections with similar symptoms, including COVID-19, flu, bronchitis and the common cold.

  • The rapid, multiplex molecular testing offered by the RP2 Panel will be vital in preparing for the fall and winter, when COVID-19 will be circulating along with flu and other common respiratory infections, helping doctors quickly and effectively treat seriously ill patients.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK), a leading provider of automated, multiplex molecular diagnostic testing systems, has received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its ePlex Respiratory Pathogen Panel 2 (RP2). In less than two hours, the test provides results for more than 20 viruses and bacteria that cause common and often serious respiratory infections, including COVID-19, flu, bronchitis and the common cold.

A multiplex – or syndromic – test, the RP2 Panel provides rapid results for infections with similar symptoms such as fever, cough and body aches, which will be essential in preparing for fall and winter as the flu season coincides with the ongoing risk of COVID-19.

“COVID-19 is placing a spotlight on the importance of fast, comprehensive molecular testing,” said Scott Mendel, President and CEO of GenMark. “While we can’t predict what cold and flu season is going to look like this year, we know that we have to arm healthcare providers with the necessary tools to quickly and accurately diagnose the cause of infections in seriously ill patients, so syndromic testing is going to be critical.”

Some COVID-19 patients are infected with more than one pathogen, known as coinfection, making accurate identification of the cause of infection even more important. Further, sepsis – a life-threatening response to infection – can be a complication for hospitalized COVID-19 patients, and many receive antibiotics inappropriately.1 Rapid molecular tests help address the double burden of infections by quickly identifying or ruling out the responsible pathogen or pathogens to enable proper treatment, minimizing unnecessary use of antibiotics, which can save lives and reduce antibiotic resistance.

Seite 1 von 4
GenMark Diagnostics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors: The Fastest Gaming CPUs in the World
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
Yamana Gold Announces Strong Third Quarter Preliminary Operating Results and Increases 2020 ...
K92 Mining Announces Grant of Stock Options
Altair Acquires M-Base Engineering + Software GmbH, Leader in ...
Combination Study with JS016 and LY-CoV555 for Patients with Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Symptoms Met ...
Kinross to host presentation regarding three-year guidance and additional opportunities in ...
Amgen, Cytokinetics and Servier Announce Topline Results From GALACTIC-HF, a Phase 3 Trial of ...
Beyond Meat Introduces Its Newest Product Innovation, Beyond Breakfast Sausage Links, at Grocery ...
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma zeigt nachweislich die vollständige Hemmung von SARS-CoV-2
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:03 Uhr
GenMark Diagnostics Provides Preliminary Financial Results for Third Quarter 2020
14.09.20
GenMark Diagnostics’ ePlex Respiratory Pathogen Panel 2 (RP2) achieves CE Mark

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.08.20
24
Genmark Diagnostics:Test Kits Designed for SARS-CoV-2