 

Bhang Announces Board Changes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.10.2020, 22:01  |  49   |   |   

MIAMI, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bhang Inc. ("Bhang" or the "Company") (CSE: BHNG) (OTCQB: BHNGF), a global cannabis CPG brand company with an award-winning portfolio of products, announced today the Company’s board of directors has accepted the resignation of Graham Simmonds and has appointed Nick J. Richards to fill the board vacancy.

Mr. Richards was nominated as a director by Cannabis Growth Opportunity Corporation (CSE: CGOC) (“CGOC”) pursuant to a subscription agreement between the Company and CGOC dated February 10, 2020, whereby CGOC has the right to appoint a nominee to the Company’s board of directors.

Mr. Richards is a Partner in the tax and cannabis practice groups at Greenspoon Marder LLP. As a former IRS trial attorney, he represents individuals and businesses in tax audits and trials, M&A, managing tax debt, and he advises cannabis companies, both owners and investors, regarding tax and regulatory compliance matters. In addition, he is widely recognized as a leading cannabis industry attorney and has extensive experience in IRC Section 280E and BSA cash reporting requirements. Mr. Richards is also an adjunct professor of law, proud father, husband, and a founding director of CGOC.

Jamie L. Pearson, Director and CEO of Bhang, commented, “On behalf of the board, we wish to extend our gratitude to Mr. Simmonds for his contribution to the Company and we wish him the best in his future endeavors.” She continued, “We thank CGOC for their continued support of Bhang and we welcome Mr. Richards to the board who brings extensive knowledge as a practicing attorney and cannabis industry specialist.”

In connection with the resignation of Mr. Simmonds, the Company’s board of directors has determined to immediately vest all 500,000 restricted stock units of the Company (“RSUs”) that are currently held by Mr. Simmonds. The subordinate voting shares underlying the RSUs shall be issued at a deemed price of $0.075 per share and are subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period from the date of issuance.

About Bhang

Bhang is committed to making the fairly enjoyable ridiculously fun. For over a decade Bhang has delivered exceptional sensory experiences to consumers through its extensive portfolio of over 50 master-chef created cannabis, CBD and terpene products including gourmet chocolates, pre-rolls, CBD isolate, and Hempsticks. Bhang’s highly-awarded chocolates are among the top-selling edibles in 7 U.S. states and the #1 and #2 edible in Canada. Bhang’s CBD products are globally-distributed and are known for being safe, efficacious and delicious. Learn more at www.bhangnation.com and purchase our high-quality CBD products at www.bhangcbd.com. Live Life with a Bhang!

Seite 1 von 3
Bhang Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
FuelCell Energy Announces U.S. Department of Energy Project Award
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
WISeKey Secures Ensurity’s Passwordless Access to Microsoft Windows and Azure AD
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Appoints Dr. Mark Swaim MD, PhD to its Medical and Scientific Advisory ...
Bombardier unveils next-generation MOVIA metro design for Singapore’s Mass Rapid Transit Lines
NexTech AR Solutions Reports Record Preliminary 3rd Quarter 2020 Results
FEMSA Comercio announces agreement with Chilean retailer SMU to acquire OK Market stores
Biofrontera reports preliminary unaudited sales revenue for the third quarter of 2020
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Gold Resource Corporation Announces Intent to Create Two Independent, Strategically-Focused ...
AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors: The Fastest Gaming CPUs in the World
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma zeigt nachweislich die vollständige Hemmung von SARS-CoV-2
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.10.20
Bhang Provides Corporate Update