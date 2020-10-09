 

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports September 2020 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its assets under management ("AUM") as of September 30, 2020 totaled $134.3 billion. Separate accounts1 accounted for $71.7 billion of total firm AUM, while Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $62.6 billion.

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY    
     
As of September 30, 2020 - ($ Millions)    
Growth Team    
Global Opportunities $24,456     
Global Discovery 1,313     
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 15,547     
U.S. Small-Cap Growth 5,054     
Global Equity Team    
Global Equity 2,491     
Non-U.S. Growth 20,514     
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 5,196     
U.S. Value Team    
Value Equity 3,015     
U.S. Mid-Cap Value 3,162     
International Value Team    
International Value 19,957     
Global Value Team    
Global Value 18,170     
Select Equity 14     
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team    
Sustainable Emerging Markets 537     
Credit Team    
High Income 4,947     
Developing World Team    
Developing World 6,886     
Antero Peak Group2    
Antero Peak 2,104     
     
Other Assets Under Management3 925     
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $134,288     

1 Separate account AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, in funds (both public and private) that we sub-advise, and in our own privately offered funds.

