 

Roche Selects Veeva Development Cloud Applications

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Roche (SWX: ROG) has selected Veeva Development Cloud applications globally to streamline clinical, regulatory, and quality processes. The company is switching to unified applications in Vault Clinical, Vault RIM, and Vault Quality suites to increase efficiency, enhance data quality, and drive compliance throughout the product lifecycle.

“Speeding drug development and product supply are strategic priorities for innovative life sciences companies like Roche,” said Rik Van Mol, vice president of Veeva Development Cloud. “Veeva Development Cloud breaks down system and process silos so life sciences companies can more quickly bring innovative treatments to patients.”

Roche is standardizing on clinical applications Vault eTMF and Vault CTMS, regulatory applications Vault Submissions, Vault Registrations, and Vault Submissions Archive, and quality applications Vault QMS and Vault QualityDocs.

Learn more about Veeva Vault Development Cloud at the upcoming Veeva R&D and Quality Summit, October 13-14, 2020. The virtual event is open to life sciences industry professionals. Register and stay up to date on program details at veeva.com/Summit.

About Veeva Systems
 Veeva Systems Inc. is a leader in cloud solutions—including data, software, and services—for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 900 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. The company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

