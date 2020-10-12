 

Casa Systems Previews Cable’s Gigabit Future with Cable-Tec Expo Demos

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2020, 14:05  |  35   |   |   

Key innovations include High Availability vCCAP, Low Latency DOCSIS and a Patent-Pending Technology to Optimize Upstream Bandwidth

ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA), a leading provider of cloud-native, virtual and physical infrastructure technology solutions for mobile, cable and fixed telco networks, today announced it will launch a series of cutting-edge product demonstrations at Cable-Tec Expo 2020, a virtual event running October 12-15. The demos highlight the latest innovations from Casa Systems and are designed to help service providers prepare for a new era of growth with symmetric, multi-gigabit services.

As service providers accelerate the shift toward converged and virtualized networks, Casa is again leading the way with demonstrations of industry-first technologies, including:

  • High Availability vCCAP – Casa’s Multi-Tiered High Availability vCCAP maximizes the user experience by separating and independently scaling control and data planes ensuring consumer-facing services and applications are protected from network failures. Configured for fully centralized, distributed or hybrid deployments, Casa’s innovative approach reduces the number of servers, space and power required reducing the total cost of ownership.
  • Low Latency DOCSIS – Casa’s vCCAP is the only solution on the market that supports CableLabs’ new low latency specification. Delivering roundtrip latency of sub-5 milliseconds, this solution unlocks new revenue opportunities for latency-sensitive applications such as 5G backhaul, online gaming and more.
  • Dynamic IUC for Upstream Spectrum Efficiency – With the transition to remote work and school environments, cable service providers are increasing upstream bandwidth capacity to meet the rising user demand. Casa’s patent-pending Dynamic IUC with OFDMA optimization feature helps service providers mitigate network interference and increase upstream spectrum efficiency and capacity.

Casa will also be demonstrating how cable operators can increase spectral efficiency for better network throughput and performance with its Profile Management Application (PMA) solution and it will showcase its new AurusAI 5GmmWave fixed wireless access devices.

In addition, Casa’s technical experts will be speaking on two Cable-Tec Expo panels:

“These demos showcase how our latest innovations will help cable operators improve network efficiency, performance and throughput, while developing new customer offerings to increase revenue,” said Jerry Guo, CEO for Casa Systems. “These technologies build upon our expertise and leadership in DOCSIS 3.1 deployments and our continued commitment to optimizing vCCAP to support symmetric services and new latency-sensitive applications.”

To schedule a virtual tour of Casa’s latest innovations and technology demos, visit https://info.casa-systems.com/cable-tec-expo-2020-virtual-experience

About Casa Systems, Inc.

Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA) is 5G, delivering physical, virtual and cloud-native 5G infrastructure and customer premise networking for high-speed data and multi-service communications networks. Our core and edge convergence technology enable public and private networks for both communications service providers and enterprises. Casa Systems’ products deliver higher performance, improved network flexibility and scalability, increased operational efficiency and lower total cost of ownership (TCO). Commercially deployed in more than 70 countries, Casa serves over 475 Tier 1 and regional service providers worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.casa-systems.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Alicia Thomas
Casa Systems, Inc.
+1.817.909.8921
alicia.thomas@casa-systems.com


Casa Systems Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Klinische COVID-19-Studie zu Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma besteht zweite Überprüfung durch ...
Nokia: 5G set to add $8trn to global GDP by 2030
Bone Therapeutics to present at 2020 Virtual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa
Hudbay Reports Production Interruption at its 777 Mine
Equity Bancshares, Inc. Will Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 20, 2020
Large wind project to double renewable energy capacity in Brazil
Basilea berichtet über Präsentation gepoolter Wirksamkeitsdaten für Derazantinib bei ...
Opthea Announces Launch of Proposed Initial Public Offering in the United States
State Street and SimCorp Announce Intended Business Partnership, with Front-to-Back Investment ...
Bullfrog Gold Corp. Signs Definitive Agreements with Barrick and Augusta
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors: The Fastest Gaming CPUs in the World
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.09.20
Casa Systems treibt Dynamik der verteilten Zugriffsarchitektur mit neuen Knoten der zweiten Generation an und gewinnt mehrere Kunden für virtuelles CCAP
17.09.20
Casa Systems Powers Distributed Access Architecture Momentum with New Gen 2 Nodes and Multiple Virtual CCAP Wins