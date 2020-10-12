Casa Systems Previews Cable’s Gigabit Future with Cable-Tec Expo Demos

As service providers accelerate the shift toward converged and virtualized networks, Casa is again leading the way with demonstrations of industry-first technologies, including:

ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA), a leading provider of cloud-native, virtual and physical infrastructure technology solutions for mobile, cable and fixed telco networks, today announced it will launch a series of cutting-edge product demonstrations at Cable-Tec Expo 2020 , a virtual event running October 12-15. The demos highlight the latest innovations from Casa Systems and are designed to help service providers prepare for a new era of growth with symmetric, multi-gigabit services.

H igh Availability vCCAP – Casa’s Multi-Tiered High Availability vCCAP maximizes the user experience by separating and independently scaling control and data planes ensuring consumer-facing services and applications are protected from network failures. Configured for fully centralized, distributed or hybrid deployments, Casa’s innovative approach reduces the number of servers, space and power required reducing the total cost of ownership.

– Casa’s Multi-Tiered High Availability vCCAP maximizes the user experience by separating and independently scaling control and data planes ensuring consumer-facing services and applications are protected from network failures. Configured for fully centralized, distributed or hybrid deployments, Casa’s innovative approach reduces the number of servers, space and power required reducing the total cost of ownership. L ow L atency DOCSIS – Casa’s vCCAP is the only solution on the market that supports CableLabs’ new low latency specification. Delivering roundtrip latency of sub-5 milliseconds, this solution unlocks new revenue opportunities for latency-sensitive applications such as 5G backhaul, online gaming and more.

– Casa’s vCCAP is the only solution on the market that supports CableLabs’ new low latency specification. Delivering roundtrip latency of sub-5 milliseconds, this solution unlocks new revenue opportunities for latency-sensitive applications such as 5G backhaul, online gaming and more. Dynamic IUC for Upstream Spectrum Efficiency – With the transition to remote work and school environments, cable service providers are increasing upstream bandwidth capacity to meet the rising user demand. Casa’s patent-pending Dynamic IUC with OFDMA optimization feature helps service providers mitigate network interference and increase upstream spectrum efficiency and capacity.



Casa will also be demonstrating how cable operators can increase spectral efficiency for better network throughput and performance with its Profile Management Application (PMA) solution and it will showcase its new AurusAI 5GmmWave fixed wireless access devices.

In addition, Casa’s technical experts will be speaking on two Cable-Tec Expo panels:

“These demos showcase how our latest innovations will help cable operators improve network efficiency, performance and throughput, while developing new customer offerings to increase revenue,” said Jerry Guo, CEO for Casa Systems. “These technologies build upon our expertise and leadership in DOCSIS 3.1 deployments and our continued commitment to optimizing vCCAP to support symmetric services and new latency-sensitive applications.”

