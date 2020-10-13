Cainiao Partners with Atlas Air To Launch Asia to South America Charter Program

Cainiao’s parcel volume to South America reached over eight million packages in the third quarter of 2020, double the number transported during the second quarter of this year. Beginning in November, Atlas Air will operate three weekly charter flights dedicated to Cainiao, linking China with Brazil and Chile, reducing the overall shipping time from a week to three days on average.

PURCHASE, N.Y., Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cainiao Smart Logistics Network, (“Cainiao”), the logistics arm of Alibaba Group Holding Limited, today announced a partnership to launch a charter program with Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAWW) to enhance Alibaba’s extensive logistics network as cross-border trade between China and Latin America continues to expand.

“At Cainiao, we continue to invest in our network to support Alibaba merchants operating over 100,000 online shops,” said William Xiong, Cainiao's Chief Strategist and General Manager of Export Logistics. “Our partnership with Atlas Air will help us establish an efficient, reliable network to South America and other worldwide destinations by significantly reducing airfreight delivery time for the merchants we support.”

“We are excited to support Cainiao and Alibaba’s fast-growing e-commerce business and its global expansion in South America, and we look forward to developing our partnership further,” said President and Chief Executive Officer John Dietrich, Atlas Air Worldwide. “The global scale of our operating networks will enable Cainiao to continue to enhance its logistics capabilities and meet its objectives to offer customers faster deliveries globally.”

As previously announced by Cainiao, the company is committed to facilitating international trade by improving overall supply chain efficiency and launching direct routes to major regions across the globe. Cainiao is expected to operate about 1,300 chartered flights by the end of 2020.

About Cainiao:

Founded in 2013, Cainiao Smart Logistics Network (“Cainiao”) is a technology company and the logistics affiliate of Alibaba Group. It adopts a collaborative approach to logistics with an innovative and open data platform that improves efficiency and customer experience for all players along the supply chain. It carries forward Alibaba’s mission of making it easy to do business anywhere by aiming to deliver anywhere in China within 24 hours, and across the globe within 72 hours.

Media Contact

Jin WU

jinwujun@alibaba-inc.com

+86 150 1060 0187

About Atlas Air Worldwide:

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., Southern Air Holdings, Inc. and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world’s largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.

Atlas Air Worldwide’s press releases, SEC filings and other information may be accessed through the company’s home page, www.atlasairworldwide.com.

Contacts

Investors – Eric.Camadeco@atlasair.com

Media – Debbie.Coffey@atlasair.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6bbd0b87-41f9-4e3e ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aa9e0f5e-a945-4630 ...